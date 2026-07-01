Organising a weekend break is a brilliant way to switch off from the drudgery of everyday life. If you live up north, travelling from Manchester to the capital is easy thanks to the excellent transport links. In no time at all, you can change scenery and immerse yourself in a very different atmosphere. Although many tourists prefer the bustling city centre, we suggest exploring less conventional areas that are full of life. The city has so much more to offer if you're keen to discover its hidden secrets.

A London neighbourhood that's always setting the trend

What's more, when we talk about modern urban destinations, it's absolutely impossible to overlook the east of the city. Shoreditch has quickly established itself as the epicentre of British alternative culture. In fact, its bustling streets are home to a fascinating blend of the old and the new, where former industrial warehouses now serve as wonderful art galleries. What's more, strolling through this area allows you to soak up unrivalled creativity at every turn. However, it's not all hustle and bustle; there are also quiet corners where you can enjoy a coffee whilst watching the capital's fast-paced rhythm.

Street art and culture on every corner

Street art adorns practically every wall, transforming this historic neighbourhood into a gigantic open-air museum. Thanks to this constant burst of creativity, international artists travel here to leave their personal mark. As a result, every visit to the area offers a new visual experience, as the artworks are constantly evolving. This is probably one of the main reasons why street photography enthusiasts consider this iconic spot a must-visit.

A unique place to stay that breaks all the rules

To make the most of this unique adventure, you need a place to stay that reflects the bold spirit of the vibrant surroundings. That's why the nhow London is a great choice for your stay. The result of meticulous aesthetic planning, this hotel is a true extension of the neighbourhood's lively personality. Indeed, its innovative design defies conventional hospitality standards, creating an exceptionally stimulating atmosphere. You'll be delighted to discover that every corner is designed to surprise guests and offer exceptional comfort at all times.

The revolutionary concept of a truly unique brand

It is essential to fully understand what makes this ambitious project so internationally admired. As the innovative philosophy behind its spaces seeks to skilfully fuse punk rebellion with classic elements of British royalty, the end result is spectacular. Much like an exclusive contemporary gallery, the meticulously designed interiors are brimming with clever humour, eye-catching graffiti inspired by famous historical figures and captivating neon details. Undoubtedly, this daring blend transforms the majestic building into a vibrant meeting place for local creative minds seeking constant inspiration in their daily lives.

A strategic location for city dwellers

During your getaway, ease of getting around makes a significant difference to the overall rewarding experience. For this reason, being situated very close to the bustling Farringdon station proves to be an incredible advantage. Similarly, this unbeatable logistical proximity allows lucky visitors to travel hassle-free to attractions such as the London Eye or the iconic Tate Modern. Even so, you have the wonderful peace of mind of returning each night to a modern retreat well away from the most exhausting urban hustle and bustle. Almost without realising it, you'll be enjoying the best of both worlds on a fantastic all-round getaway.

Delicious flavours and dining experiences

After a long day, your appetite always demands a reward. Within the complex itself, the Guilty London restaurant offers an international culinary experience designed to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Likewise, the varied menu perfectly combines tradition and innovation, guaranteeing exquisite dishes bursting with flavour and impeccably presented. Whilst you leisurely enjoy your sumptuous dinner, the warm, sophisticated atmosphere invites you to try one of their tempting craft cocktails. There's no better way to round off a hectic day than by savouring delicious, creative dishes in a pleasant setting.

Why should you choose the east of the city?

Big Ben and the red buses make for great photos, but they don't really say much about how London lives day to day. The east does. A weekend over here fills itself in quickly once you start walking.

Old Spitalfields Market under its Victorian roof is a solid first stop. Independent stalls, prints, ceramics, vintage clothes... you'll lose an hour without realising it. Five minutes away is Brick Lane: curry houses that have been there for decades, Rough Trade East if you're into vinyl, and Beigel Bake open round the clock for a salt beef bagel that justifies any queue. Catch a Sunday and the place to be is Columbia Road Flower Market, where the whole street turns into colour, shouting traders and the smell of fresh stems before most of the city is awake.

Evenings work too. Boxpark Shoreditch stacks shipping containers full of street food stalls and bars, and Redchurch Street lines up small galleries, concept shops and cocktail places within a handful of blocks. Finish the night at The Ten Bells on Commercial Street, a Victorian pub with Jack the Ripper stories worked into the walls.

Stay east and you stop collecting landmarks. You spend the weekend somewhere people actually live.