Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York reportedly left some of the NFL star's closest associates frustrated after a tiered guest plan split Thursday's intimate rehearsal dinner from Friday's larger reception.

For context, the reporting describes a weekend built around a smaller rehearsal dinner for Kelce's inner circle and a much bigger celebration, with some teammates and football contacts invited only to the latter event.

Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List Split

Read more 'Security is Bull****': Taylor Swift Blasted for $15M Private Jet Cover-Up as Wedding Travel Out-Pollutes Eras Tour 'Security is Bull****': Taylor Swift Blasted for $15M Private Jet Cover-Up as Wedding Travel Out-Pollutes Eras Tour

The divide, according to unnamed insiders quoted in the report, centred on who was allowed into the Thursday night dinner and who had to wait for the main reception.

Kelce's oldest friends, business partners and a handful of NFL figures were reportedly on the short list, while other members of his broader football circle were kept to a general invite for Friday.

That sort of hierarchy is hardly rare at celebrity weddings, but it can still land with a thud, especially when the guest list stretches across a team sport.

The reporting said the tension was not just about who sat at dinner. Some guests were said to be staying at a more luxurious hotel close to the main festivities, while others, including some Kansas City Chiefs players, were at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. It is the kind of maddeningly small detail that turns an invitation into a status read, whether anyone admits it or not.

Taylor Swift Wedding Weekend Fallout

The news came after a wave of arrivals in New York, where Kelce's friends and teammates were photographed turning up in a mix of formal wear and more playful looks, from gold chains to Spider-Man-themed sneakers.

Among those named in the report were Aric Jones, described as Kelce's oldest friend, the Eanes brothers from A&A Management, Ross Travis, George Kittle and Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews with her husband Jarret Stoll. Swift's own circle was represented too, with Jack Antonoff among the better-known names linked to the celebrations.

What makes the story travel, frankly, is not the wedding itself but the old celebrity reflex it exposes.

Once the guest list becomes a hierarchy, every room starts to feel political. And when that hierarchy reaches into a friendship group that also happens to be an NFL locker room, the chatter writes itself.

The report said the rehearsal dinner was reserved for people who knew Kelce before his relationship with Swift exploded into something far bigger, and that some of the people excluded from Thursday's dinner were still invited to Friday's larger event.

That distinction matters. It suggests the snub, if that is what it was, was not absolute, just uneven. Still, uneven is often enough to cause a stink.

Claims about the guest-by-guest arrangements or hotel placements cannot be independently verified, so the they should be treated as reported rather than confirmed fact.

There has been no public comment from Kelce's camp addressing the reported split, which leaves the story in that slightly awkward zone where everybody seems to know something happened, but nobody is saying much out loud.