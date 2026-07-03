Scott Munro, president of New York City's detectives' union, did not mince his words when asked about Taylor Swift's wedding at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. 'They should have their wedding in Pennsylvania or wherever she's from,' he told the New York Times, pointing to the extraordinary overtime burden already placed on officers across the city's summer events. 'Can we take anything else on here? I think Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift should be thanking every officer standing out there in the heat, away from their families and working.'

The Wedding the Whole World Has Been Waiting For

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married right now at Madison Square Garden, with guests stepping into what sources describe as a lush indoor garden featuring a greenhouse, trees and flowers and at its centre, a grand castle with a large white staircase running up its front. Sources close to the wedding have reported that the interior of the arena has been transformed into a royal garden setting. The castle design echoes imagery Swift has used across several of her music videos, and for a wedding that has already been likened to an American royal event, it appears entirely fitting.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were among those photographed heading to the venue on Friday afternoon. A rehearsal dinner for approximately 100 guests took place on Thursday evening at the Infosys Theater inside the arena. Friday's main celebration is expected to welcome up to 1,000 guests, with the ceremony beginning at approximately 5.30pm and a reception running through until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Why the World's Most Famous Arena Was the Only Logical Choice

Madison Square Garden has no windows, sits beneath a sealed roof and allows near-total control over who enters and exits, eliminating the threat of long-range cameras, helicopters and drones that have disrupted other high-profile celebrity events. Swift has a long-standing relationship with the venue and its owner James Dolan, built across multiple sold-out tours.

The venue's embedded relationship with the NYPD and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force also matters enormously. Since an ISIS-inspired plot to attack her Vienna concerts in August 2024 resulted in the cancellation of three sold-out shows, Swift's security operation has incorporated a full counterterrorism component. A sealed, controlled venue with layered security is not a preference for Swift — it is a requirement.

Former NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey captured the scale of the moment plainly. 'There is nothing comparable to her level of stardom and her fan base,' he said. 'I was at the NYPD for almost 35 years and there was no wedding near this scale.'

The Congresswoman Who Wants the Couple to Pay

The celebrations have not been without political controversy. Representative Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, demanded on Thursday that the couple cover the cost of their own security operation.

'Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe,' she wrote on X. 'Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities and NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.'

In the past month alone, approximately 5,000 detectives have accumulated 85 hours of overtime owing to the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup. Who will ultimately foot the policing bill remains officially unresolved, though under the NYPD's Paid Detail Programme, private event organisers are typically required to cover the cost of off-duty officers directly.