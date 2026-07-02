A newly surfaced video has become a key piece of evidence in the federal case against rapper Pooh Shiesty, appearing to show Gucci Mane being forced to terminate the rapper's recording contract while armed men stood nearby.

Video Emerges as Key Evidence

Federal prosecutors say the footage was recorded during an alleged kidnapping and robbery at a Dallas recording studio on 10 January, where Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., allegedly confronted Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, over his contract with The New 1017 Records.

Pooh shiesty robbing Gucci .. recorded the whole crime and upped the Draco on guwop when he tried to walk away pic.twitter.com/vLvtX73r4C — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 1, 2026

According to newly filed court documents, the video shows Davis being instructed to tell the camera that Shiesty had been released from his recording deal.

'I signed the paper, it's done,' Davis can be heard saying in the footage, while another man identified by prosecutors as Demarcus Glover allegedly stands nearby holding a firearm.

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Prosecutors also claim they have recovered the contract Williams allegedly forced Davis to sign during the encounter, filling what had previously been described as major gaps in the government's evidence.

The footage surfaced months after Williams' legal team argued investigators had failed to produce either the alleged video or the signed contract.

Prosecutors Detail Kidnapping Allegations

Williams, his father and seven other defendants were charged in April with kidnapping, robbery and extortion. Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to prosecutors, Williams arranged what appeared to be a business meeting with Davis to discuss the terms of his recording agreement. Once Davis entered the recording booth, Williams allegedly produced a 'Draco'-style AK pistol and forced the rapper to sign paperwork releasing him from his label.

Investigators allege another defendant, rapper Big30, whose real name is Rodney Wright Jr., filmed Davis making a verbal statement confirming the contract had been terminated.

Authorities further allege Davis was robbed of jewellery worth around $450,000 (£337,700), including his wedding ring, earrings and watch.

The trial, originally scheduled for June, has now been postponed until February 2027 while prosecutors continue gathering evidence.

New Claims Surround House Arrest

Court filings also allege Williams violated the terms of his federal house arrest after his 2025 release from prison.

Prosecutors claim he developed an 'inappropriate' relationship with a case supervisor, who allegedly created fake travel passes allowing him to visit unauthorised locations, including the Dallas studio on the day of the alleged offences. The employee has since been dismissed, according to court records.

The filings further allege Williams later admitted via text messages that he had crashed his vehicle after driving while intoxicated.

The government also cited lyrics from Williams' music as part of its argument that he remains a danger to the community, although the use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence remains highly controversial and has drawn criticism from free speech advocates.

Gucci Mane Appears to Respond Through Music

Davis has not publicly discussed the case in detail, but fans believe he addressed the incident in a recent diss track, 'CRASH DUMMY.'

In the song, he references signing paperwork 'under duress' and reflects on feeling betrayed by someone he once supported, an apparent reference to Williams, who signed with his label in 2020.

The newly released footage has also sparked widespread discussion across social media.

Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison when all he had to do was hire a lawyer and renegotiate his contract. Ain’t nun gangsta about what he did. Crash dummy. — Alexis 💜 (@g0atalexis) July 1, 2026

Some users criticised Williams' alleged actions, with one writing: 'Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison when all he had to do was hire a lawyer and renegotiate his contract. Ain't nun gangsta about what he did. Crash dummy.'

Others commented on Davis' apparent composure in the video, with one user posting: 'Ngl that clip makes Gucci look good, seemed unbothered like a street vet.'

Ngl that clip makes Gucci look good, seemed unbothered like a street vet — Do〽️ (@Domthgreat) July 1, 2026

The case remains pending, and the allegations against Williams and his co-defendants have not yet been proven in court.