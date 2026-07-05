Cardi B used a live CNN appearance in New York on Friday 3 July to praise Black Americans' role in US history and hint at criticism of Donald Trump, before abruptly cutting herself off by saying she 'might get in trouble.'

The rapper was a featured guest on CNN's Independence Eve Live, anchored by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as the network counted down to the 4 July holiday with the traditional midnight ball drop in Times Square. Her remarks came as Trump's own Independence Day plans were mired in disruption, and against the backdrop of simmering political tension over how US history is taught in schools.

Cardi B Uses CNN Slot To Defend Black History

Cardi B, 33, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, did not treat the slot as light entertainment. Instead, she used the moment to stress that communities like her own owe their prospects in the US to the long civil rights struggle fought by Black Americans.

'I feel like, the reason why Caribbeans like me, like my family, and Latinos, and Hispanic people, the reason why they can thrive in this country is because Black African Americans fought for everybody to be equal,' she said. 'If it wasn't for them, there wouldn't be no Caribbeans thriving here. They were the ones that fought for this. So, I'm always going to be thankful and grateful for that.'

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It was a pointed reminder that, in her view, the gains of one immigrant community sit on foundations laid by another, often at enormous cost. She went on to argue that this history is being chipped away in US classrooms.

Cardi B told Cooper and Cohen it was 'important for the history and it's important to give flowers' because, as she put it, 'somebody wants to erase the history of these schools, but you got to keep these histories alive.' She did not specify which policies or politicians she had in mind, but the line was hard to detach from years of Republican attacks on teaching about race and slavery, and from Trump's own public hostility to what he labels 'politically correct' education.

There was a visible hesitation as she edged closer to naming names. 'Let me not get too political. I might get in trouble,' she added, trailing off.

Cohen immediately tried to pull her back from that anxiety. 'You're not going to get in trouble. We love you so much,' he replied, in a moment that underlined how wary even a global star like Cardi B can be about on-air political confrontation.

Fans Urge Cardi B To 'Say It Louder' About Trump

A clip of the exchange, posted on X, spread quickly. Viewers largely sided with Cardi B and, if anything, wanted her to push further.

'Oh she ate that,' one user wrote, while another simply posted: 'Love her!'

Others zeroed in on her warning about 'erasing' history. 'She said what needed to be said. Erasing history doesn't make it go away. Keep telling the truth Cardi,' one supporter urged.

Several went further and tried to talk her out of self-censorship. 'Don't worry about 'trouble,' use the voice you have. Say it louder,' read one comment. Another insisted: 'Let's get political it's needed these days.'

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Cardi B has emerged over the past year as a sometimes-awkward, sometimes-blistering critic of Trump, particularly on women's rights. The moment felt less like a new dispute and more like a continuation of a feud she has been edging into the open.

At a Kamala Harris rally in 2024, the Bodak Yellow star took direct aim at the president, referring to him as 'Donny Trump.' She told the crowd: 'I've been waiting for this moment my whole life. I take seriously the call to show up, to speak out, and to share a message that's been on my heart for a while now.'

She aligned herself with Harris as an underdog. 'Like Kamala Harris, I've been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled. Women have to work 10 times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.'

Cardi B has said she did not back either Trump or Joe Biden at the start of the 2024 race, arguing she had 'no faith in any candidates' until Harris entered and, in her words, 'spoke the words I wanted to hear about the future of this country.'

Her sharpest lines at that rally were reserved for Trump's stance on women. She argued that 'protection for women especially regarding maternal and mental health care is not about telling us what to do with our bodies. It's about supporting us and providing the care we need for our choices. People like Donald Trump don't believe women deserve rights. When those rights are threatened, he disappears.'

She also attacked his post-presidency business ventures. 'Hustling women out of their rights is disgraceful. Hustling Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers, Trump Bibles... do we really trust this man with our economy? A man who only cares about getting rich and cutting taxes for his billionaire friends. I don't even get a tax cut.'

Trump has not, according to the reporting available, issued a direct response to Cardi B's remarks on at the Harris rally. There is, for now, no formal 'feud' in the back-and-forth, statement-and-counterstatement sense, and nothing is confirmed yet in terms of any private contact or reaction from his team, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Cardi B is increasingly willing to spend her cultural capital on overtly political interventions, while still glancing nervously at the possible fallout. Her half-finished sentence on live television may say as much about the chilling effect of US politics in 2024 as any fully formed attack line.