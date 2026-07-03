Preparations surrounding the reported wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden have divided New Yorkers, as increased security, road closures and growing crowds transform parts of Midtown Manhattan ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

With production crews and a heightened police presence around Penn Station during a historic summer heatwave, thousands of fans have embraced the event as a once-in-a-generation spectacle. Others, including commuters, residents and business owners, argue the resulting gridlock has turned one of the year's biggest celebrity stories into a flashpoint over public inconvenience, city resources and celebrity privilege.

New Yorkers Voice Frustration

The disruption has fuelled criticism from residents and commuters, many of whom argue the reported celebration has come at the expense of the city's busiest transport hub during a holiday weekend.

According to The Mirror, one social media user wrote: 'Taylor Swift and her boyfriend are the most selfish people in this country. The chaos they are gonna cause in New York is unbelievable. Why didn't they just go to the Bahamas and have a private ceremony?'

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend are the most selfish people in this country. The chaos they are gonna cause in New York is unbelievable. Why didn’t they just go to the Bahamas and have a private ceremony? — Foxwatcher@army.com (@ArmyMosher4) July 2, 2026

Another questioned the city's handling of the preparations, calling for 'an investigation into who approved Taylor Swift's permits' and arguing that closing streets around Penn Station would divert significant public resources 'in the middle of a heat wave'.

Others criticised the scale of the reported event. One user wrote: 'Police officers working overtime instead of being with family... I don't get why it has to be a spectacle,' while another argued: 'Charge her for all the resources!'

The criticism also extended beyond social media. In footage shared by the New York Post, one passer-by said: 'I honestly just don't really understand why she would allegedly want to get married at Madison Square Garden.'

Not everyone in NYC is excited for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding pic.twitter.com/8dtKnmFTog — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2026

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The individual described the reported wedding as 'kind of seeking attention,' adding that although the disruption had only slightly affected their own journey, Penn Station is 'a huge station that everybody gets off at and gets on.'

Fans Celebrate the Spectacle

Despite the backlash, many fans have welcomed the reported wedding as a once-in-a-generation pop culture moment, arguing that the excitement outweighs the temporary inconvenience.

In interviews shared by RTÉ News, one supporter said: '1,000% excitement. She's never an inconvenience. Taylor can do whatever she wants.'

Another acknowledged the disruption but remained enthusiastic, saying: 'I would say the average New Yorker definitely considers it an inconvenience, but it is Taylor Swift. Pretty cool.'

Not every interviewee was convinced by the choice of venue. One New Yorker questioned the decision, saying: 'Why Madison Square Garden? If I was a celebrity as big as them, then I would want a more private wedding.'

Similarly, interviews posted by the Daily Mail on TikTok revealed a mix of admiration and scepticism. While some described the reported wedding as 'extravagant' and 'life changing', one interviewee called it simply 'a choice.'

Another remarked: 'As someone with so much money, you could go somewhere way nicer than MSG. Manhattan's kind of stinky.'

Key Details Still Await Confirmation

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed reports of a wedding at Madison Square Garden, a reported $20 million (about £15 million) budget, an estimated guest list of around 1,000 people, or other details surrounding the ceremony.

However, increased activity around Madison Square Garden, including heightened security, road closures and event-related permits, has fuelled widespread speculation that the venue could play a central role in any celebrations.

According to Variety, the reported guest list is expected to include several high-profile figures from the worlds of music, film and sport, further adding to anticipation surrounding the unconfirmed event.