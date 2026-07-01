Taylor Swift is reportedly grappling with mixed emotions after excluding her former close confidante Blake Lively from the guest list for her highly anticipated July wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City.

The high-profile friendship began to publicly unravel during Lively's messy legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her director and co-star in the film 'It Ends With Us.' Swift became indirectly entangled in the controversy through court documents and legal filings. This legal proximity reportedly prompted the singer to abruptly distance herself from the unfolding drama. IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Read more Why Blake Lively Is Reportedly Not Upset Over Taylor Swift's 'Media Frenzy' Wedding Exclusion Why Blake Lively Is Reportedly Not Upset Over Taylor Swift's 'Media Frenzy' Wedding Exclusion

Taylor Swift Torn Over Blake Lively Friendship

Those close to the situation paint a picture of a bride torn over a bond that lasted nearly a decade. Even though Swift reportedly initiated the distance, the situation remains deeply painful for her behind closed doors.

Removing someone who was once widely speculated to be her maid of honour is reportedly a sad reality for the singer, especially with the wedding drawing closer every day. There is allegedly an element of guilt at play as she processes standing at the altar without one of her historically most loyal supporters.

'Even though it was Taylor's decision to end the friendship, it's still very painful,' one insider claimed. 'She and Blake were so close for so many years, so of course she misses her, and now here she is getting married and not even inviting Blake to her wedding.'

Legal Drama Fractures Swift and Lively Relationship

The rumour mill is currently divided on whether a last-minute olive branch might still be extended. Some insiders insist Swift has not entirely stopped caring and deeply regrets the circumstances that affected their bond.

However, those closest to the singer allegedly believe that reconnecting at such a monumental event might reopen old wounds and shift attention away from the actual marriage celebration. The legal shadow cast by the Baldoni dispute proved complex, effectively pausing one of Hollywood's favourite friendships.

Blake Lively Steps Back From Reconciliation Attempts

For her part, the actress seems to be navigating the new reality. Lively was notably absent from a recent pre-wedding gathering hosted by Swift, which fuelled reports that their relationship remains strained. Insiders suggest the actress initially tried to mend fences but eventually backed off without putting pressure on the situation.

'There's no question that Blake would jump at the chance to come to the wedding,' an insider revealed. 'For a long time, she was reaching out and trying to make amends, but she finally gave up, and that's definitely the smartest path to take if there's going to be any hope of healing their friendship in the long term.'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Details

While the guest list questions simmer in the background, the logistical scale of the wedding itself is absolutely staggering. Swift and Kelce are preparing to exchange vows on 3 July before a massive crowd of 1,100 to 1,200 attendees at Madison Square Garden.

The Manhattan arena was reportedly selected for its privacy advantages. Unlike traditional outdoor venues, the garden allows high-profile guests to slip in and out through underground parking facilities, discreetly shielding them from waiting photographers.

Security preparations are predictably intense. Private security teams are already coordinating with the New York Police Department to lock down access. Organisers plan to block off surrounding streets and enforce a strict, monitored perimeter around the venue.

Amid this intense planning, there is a glimmer of hope for Lively's future standing. Swift has a documented history of taking a step back from people when she feels hurt, only to reassess the relationship later on.

Her famously resurrected friendship with Karlie Kloss is cited as a perfect example. The two did not speak for years, yet Kloss is now reportedly receiving an invitation to the July ceremony. That specific olive branch shocked plenty of people in the singer's orbit. Perhaps time will do the exact same for Lively, even if she has to sit this particular milestone out.