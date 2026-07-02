As the reported wedding dates draw closer, rumours surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gained fresh momentum after a purported minute-by-minute schedule for a celebration at Madison Square Garden spread across social media.

A TikTok video posted by the Daily Mail summarising the alleged itinerary has reignited online discussion as the reported 2 July rehearsal dinner and 3 July ceremony dates approach, prompting Swifties to compare its claims with videos and reports of activity around the iconic New York venue.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed any wedding plans, leaving the circulating schedule unverified despite growing public interest.

Will They Marry at MSG?

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly announced plans to marry at Madison Square Garden, and no official statement from the couple, their representatives or the venue has verified the reports.

The itinerary's specific timings and guest numbers have helped distinguish the latest rumours from earlier online speculation. Unlike previous wedding rumours that relied largely on anonymous claims, the circulating schedule provides a detailed sequence of events for fans to scrutinise despite the lack of official confirmation.

What the Leaked Timeline Claims

According to the purported itinerary shared in the TikTok video, celebrations would begin on Thursday, 2 July, with an intimate rehearsal dinner for about 100 guests inside one of Madison Square Garden's theatres from 6pm to 10:30pm.

The schedule claims the main celebration would follow on Friday, 3 July, with doors opening for approximately 1,000 guests at 3:30pm, followed by a cocktail hour at 4pm, a ceremony on the arena floor at 5:30pm and a reception beginning at 6:30pm that would continue until 2:00am.

Venue and Guest Rumours

One of the most discussed claims involves workers reportedly replacing a red carpet outside the arena with a purple one. Swifties quickly linked the colour to Swift's Speak Now era and her song 'Lavender Haze', adding another layer to the online speculation.

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The TikTok also claims a large castle is being built inside the venue. If accurate, it would point to an elaborate production for the celebration, although no official images or statements have confirmed the claim.

The reported guest list has also fuelled speculation over who could attend the alleged celebration. Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and members of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs circle have been named among the possible attendees.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw have also been linked to reported performances, while guests are said to have signed non-disclosure agreements. None of those claims has been independently confirmed.

What's Confirmed So Far

The combination of specific event timings, reported venue preparations and celebrity guest speculation has set this latest wave of rumours apart from earlier online claims, keeping fans focused on whether any of the reported details will ultimately prove accurate.

Although the TikTok video has amplified interest in the reports, no official announcement has confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will marry at Madison Square Garden.

Until Swift, Kelce or their representatives publicly address the reports, the purported leaked wedding timeline remains an unverified online claim despite continuing to dominate entertainment headlines ahead of the reported dates.