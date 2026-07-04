Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has returned to Dubai social life with a dramatically different look, unveiling a new toupee on Thursday 4 July that has been widely mocked by fans on social media. The 43-year-old, who recently left Al Awir prison in Dubai, appeared in a photo shared on Katie Price's account sporting a full head of hair, prompting users to pile into the comments with jokes and criticism of the 'terrible' new style.

Andrews had been held in Al Awir prison until last month, reportedly over allegations of fraud, although he maintains he was detained on espionage charges. Since his release, he and Price, 48, have been back in each other's pockets in the UAE, with the former glamour model understood to have sidelined some work commitments in favour of time with her husband. Before his jail stint, Andrews typically wore his hair extremely short, if at all, so his sudden transformation to a thick, styled mop set off the inevitable speculation online.

Price has already tried to get ahead of that chatter. On her podcast, she told listeners that Andrews had not yet undergone a hair transplant, saying he is still 'looking into' the procedure and, according to him, eyeing a potential trip to Turkey for the surgery. In the meantime, she indicated, he was relying on a temporary solution, which fans now know as the toupee that has become the butt of countless jokes.

Lee Andrews' Toupee Becomes An Instant Social Media Punchline

The latest flashpoint came when Price posted a sunny snap of the couple in Dubai on Thursday, her and Andrews posing together in the heat. Rather than coo over the reunion, many followers zoomed straight in on his hairpiece, leaving comments that ranged from mildly cheeky to downright brutal.

One user wrote: 'It's one of those stick-on hair pieces,' while another quipped: 'Give the wig a name!' A third commenter went full dad-joke and asked: 'What the toupee is going on here?' That tone persisted as fans argued in the replies about whether Andrews had splashed out on a transplant or not.

For those still confused, one follower cut in with a blunt assessment: 'Of course he has, and it's not a very good one!' Another went further, jeering that the piece looked 'made from pure guinea pig. Guinea wig!' It is harsh stuff, but it captures how quickly Andrews' attempted 'reinvention' has turned into a running gag.

Andrews himself has tried to frame the change as part of a broader personal reset. In a video filmed at a barber's chair and shared with his followers, he showcased a 'wet hair' style with the toupee, and offered a running commentary on his new look.

'So this is when you try to reinvent yourself. This is a wet through messy look. But we are slowly getting there. It's not too bad is it. This is a massive reinvention,' he said, thanking the barber and admitting it was 'a bit pineapple-y side at the moment' but 'seems to do the job.'

He added that he would 'play around with it and see what's what,' describing the toupee as 'a good job.'

Hair Transplant Plans And AI 'Hair' Experiments

The toupee is not the only hair-related experiment Andrews has been playing with since his release. After speaking online about what he described as 'bizarre' experiences behind bars, he surprised followers again by posting images of himself with different hairstyles, which he acknowledged were created using artificial intelligence.

Those AI-generated looks, far glossier than the reality, appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek preview of what a future transplant might deliver if he does go through with a trip to Turkey. Price has pushed back at theories that he has already had a surgical procedure, and there is nothing in her public comments to contradict her line that the current solution is fully temporary.

No clinic has publicly claimed to have treated Andrews and there is, at this stage, no official medical confirmation of any work done. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, the whole saga slots neatly into a familiar modern celebrity pattern. A partner comes out of a difficult spell, talks about 'reinventing' themselves, reaches for a cosmetic change and then gets absolutely rinsed in the comments. The twist here is that Andrews is coming straight from a Dubai prison cell into a high-gloss influencer world, which makes the sudden focus on his hairpiece feel even more surreal.

His self-description as a multimillionaire has also drawn side‑eye from some observers, particularly when placed next to talk of budget toupees and bargain transplant trips. There is an awkward tension between the carefully curated reinvention and the fairly unforgiving reaction from the public, who, to put it mildly, are not buying the illusion.

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Andrews, so far, has not publicly engaged with the mockery in the comment sections. If his barber‑chair video is any guide, he seems more interested in leaning into the 'massive reinvention' narrative than in defending the specifics of the hairpiece itself. Whether that calm holds as the guinea pig jokes keep rolling in is another question.

For Price, who has built an entire career on living loudly and in public, this is familiar territory. For Andrews, only just back online after a stint in Al Awir, the discovery that the internet never, ever lets a dodgy toupee slide might be the most jarring part of his comeback yet.