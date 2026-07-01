Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have triggered intense speculation as the National Guard shut down a street outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a rumoured Friday event, prompting furious reactions from NFL fans over the alleged use of public resources.

The news came after security around the iconic arena tightened just days before the reported wedding party for the pop star and the professional athlete. For context, the couple have not confirmed any actual wedding plans, date or venue. The National Guard firmly denied that their sudden street closure is related to the high-profile relationship. Still, the optics are frankly quite mad for the general public watching from the sidelines.

Read more Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secretly Married? Wedding Designer's Cryptic Post Sends Fans Into Meltdown Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secretly Married? Wedding Designer's Cryptic Post Sends Fans Into Meltdown

NFL Fans React to Taylor Swift Rumours

Spectators did not hold back their thoughts on the mystery lockdown. One fan took direct aim at the longevity of the relationship, writing: 'What a waste!!!! They will divorced (sic) in a year.' The sudden closure led to significant online backlash before a single vow had even been publicly confirmed.

Another observer felt the pair simply needed the validation of the public. 'Two people who need the constant validation of the public. Go get married on a beach like normal folks,' wrote another fan. Politics inevitably crept into the discourse too. 'I bet the Left doesn't mind using the National Guard/tax payer dollars for this!' a third fan tweeted.

Taxpayer Money Claims Spark Travis Kelce Backlash

The most prominent online outrage centred heavily on the sheer cost of the alleged operation. Frustration boiled over regarding the perceived financial burden. 'This honestly makes me lose all respect for her that she's allowing taxpayer money to go towards her wedding,' another fan commented. 'It's not a taxpayer's place to cover security whenever she has billions,' one fan tweeted.

Financial logistics remained a heavy sticking point across social media platforms. Another fan asked who would cover the extra cost for the manual workers, writing, 'She's paying for their overtime and holiday pay, right???' Some took a far more sarcastic approach to the controversy. 'Look at it this way, she's creating job opportunities for at least 5 days,' one wrote.

Madison Square Garden Prepares for Secret Event

Meanwhile, workers have been visibly busy at the venue loading dock all week. Since Monday, crews have wheeled in lighting rigs, seating, drapery and even a large mirror ball, according to reports. Black tarps completely covered most of the incoming items to obscure them from prying eyes. Even the people making the deliveries said they did not know what was actually inside.

About 1,100 people are expected to attend the Friday event. Guests reportedly got digital invites and had to sign nondisclosure agreements before they could even attend. Several musical performances are also reportedly planned for the secretive evening. The office of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed a permit for the area around the venue from Thursday through Saturday.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Arrive in Manhattan

This permit allows for street closures and a large event tent, though city officials would not say who applied for it. Adding to the intense speculation, several Kansas City Chiefs players have recently booked hotel rooms in Manhattan for the holiday weekend.

This sudden influx of athletes perfectly aligns with circulating reports that the wedding could happen before training camp officially starts later in July. Are these simply coincidences, or the final pieces of a highly expensive puzzle? IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.