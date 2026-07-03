A New York Republican congresswoman has demanded that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce personally reimburse the New York Police Department for securing their reported wedding at Madison Square Garden this week, as reports suggest the policing operation could cost more than $160,000 over two days, though who will ultimately pay that bill remains officially unresolved.

The Politician Nobody Invited

Representative Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, took to X on Thursday to make her position plain.

'Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe,' she wrote. 'Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities and NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.'

Her intervention came after law enforcement sources and an internal NYPD memo confirmed that approximately 130 officers would be deployed around Madison Square Garden across Thursday and Friday, covering the reported rehearsal dinner and the main celebration. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch had already acknowledged the operation publicly, telling reporters she would 'be remiss not to mention' an event at the arena on Friday night that her department was tracking, adding only that a detail would be in place.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe.



Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) July 2, 2026

The Question of Who Actually Pays

Malliotakis's demand may rest on a flawed assumption. Under the NYPD's Paid Detail Programme, organisers of private events are required to pay off-duty officers directly, plus a ten per cent administrative fee to the city. No official has publicly confirmed whether the wedding detail falls under this arrangement or represents an additional burden on the public purse. Swift and Kelce have not commented. City officials have not clarified the position.

What is not in dispute is the scale of the wider operation. Reports suggest the couple are paying approximately $1 million per night to hire Madison Square Garden itself, with the venue reportedly charging full price despite Swift having sold out the arena eight times during her career.

A Couple Who Gave Away $26 Million Before the Big Day

The security row arrived alongside confirmation that Swift and Kelce had donated $26 million to 20 charities in the days preceding the wedding, including food banks, children's hospitals and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, several of which are based in New York City.

Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, and Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, became engaged in August 2025. The celebrations got under way on Thursday evening with a rehearsal dinner for approximately 100 guests at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden. The main event on Friday is expected to welcome up to 1,000 guests.

Whether Malliotakis's demand gains any political traction is another matter. What is already clear is that for New York City this Fourth of July weekend, the bill for the wedding of the year remains, for now, very much open.