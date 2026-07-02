New York City is quietly becoming the most star-studded place on earth this week, and nobody is officially saying why. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not confirmed a single detail about their upcoming wedding, but the parade of celebrities arriving in Manhattan ahead of the Independence Day weekend is doing the talking for them.

The Celebrity Arrivals

Graham Norton, whom Swift personally invited on his BBC chat show last year when she told him 'you will know' when the wedding was coming, was photographed arriving at JFK with his husband. BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, also personally invited by Swift while promoting her latest album, is expected to attend.

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Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who attended Swift's Eras Tour in London in 2024 and hosted Saturday Night Live the same year Swift performed as musical guest, was spotted in the city. Sabrina Carpenter, one of Swift's closest friends, has also been seen in New York. Ed Sheeran and Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner were photographed sharing a meal together at a restaurant in upstate New York. Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and actress Anya Taylor-Joy have all been spotted in the area.

Donna Kelce, mother of the groom, was seen disembarking a flight at JFK on Thursday, hours before what CBS News reports will be a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at the arena's Infosys Theater. The main celebration on Friday is expected to accommodate up to 1,000 guests, with doors opening at 3:30 pm and a reception running into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Selena Gomez, Swift's childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard, actress Suki Waterhouse and NFL star George Kittle are among those reported to be attending. Whether Blake Lively, whose bitter legal dispute with Justin Baldoni drew Swift into the spotlight last year, will be present remains unknown.

The Venue Everyone Is Talking About

New York City officials confirmed a street closure permit was filed in early June to shut roads around the arena from 2 to 4 July. Several Kansas City Chiefs players have booked hotel rooms nearby. The New York Police Department has confirmed a security detail is in place for a private event at the venue this weekend. Large trucks have been unloading equipment throughout the week, with loading signs reading 'Garden Party' and 'GP.' Among the items spotted going in: a 40-inch mirror ball, a grand piano, boxes of lobster, foliage labelled 'branches' and a large white staircase railing. A worker in a Taylor Swift T-shirt was photographed operating a forklift outside the arena.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has offered the least subtle hints of all, telling residents during a heatwave briefing to stay cool, 'especially if you are hypothetically having your wedding at MSG this weekend.'