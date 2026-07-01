Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York on 3 July, despite weeks of speculation that the Prince and Princess of Wales might join the star‑studded guest list. The royal couple, long linked to Swift through a friendly relationship and shared public moments, are now said to have no plans to attend the event, according to recent reports.

Talk of a royal cameo at the Swift–Kelce wedding exploded after William appeared on Heart Breakfast on 22 May. Asked by presenter Amanda Holden whether he had been invited, the Prince dodged a straight answer, replying, 'No comment. I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see.' That tiny tease, plus his admission that Princess Charlotte is 'obsessed' with Swift and that Prince Louis is also a fan, was enough to send social media into overdrive.

The suggestion that William might quietly fly to the US for the wedding always rested more on vibes than logistics. There has been no official word from Kensington Palace about a trip, and neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed any detail of the wedding at all, from the date to the venue. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims around the ceremony, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Why The Royal Couple Are Expected To Miss The Swift–Kelce Wedding

The news that Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be at the Swift–Kelce wedding, first reported in US and UK entertainment outlets, effectively punctures the fantasy crossover between the British monarchy and the world's biggest pop star.

To recall, William and Swift's connection goes back more than a decade. The pair first met in 2013 at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, where they famously joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage for an impromptu rendition of Livin' on a Prayer. It was one of those slightly surreal royal moments, the future king half‑shouting rock lyrics next to an American superstar, and it helped cement a narrative of friendly familiarity between them.

That sense of camaraderie resurfaced in June 2024, when William marked his 42nd birthday at Swift's Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium. He brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along, and was filmed enthusiastically dancing to Shake It Off. After the show, Swift shared a backstage selfie on Instagram featuring herself with William, George and Charlotte. Kelce was also pictured with the royal family, which only fuelled the idea that this was a friendship group rather than a one‑off meet‑and‑greet.

Given that backdrop, the notion of the Waleses attending the wedding did not feel completely mad. Royal watchers and Swifties alike began to imagine a front row that mixed Hollywood A‑listers, NFL royalty and actual royalty. But according to the latest reports, that fantasy line‑up will not include William and Kate.

There has been no official explanation about why the couple are not expected to attend. In royal terms, that silence is not especially mysterious. Senior working royals generally avoid private high‑profile events that could overshadow the hosts, and a US wedding surrounded by cameras would be a tricky environment for a couple who are, in theory, there as friends rather than representatives of the Crown. Add in childcare, scheduling and Kate's well‑documented recent health challenges, and the decision to stay away starts to look far more ordinary than the hype around it.

A Swift–Kelce Guest List Without Prince William And Kate Middleton

If Prince William and Kate Middleton are absent, nobody can accuse Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of being short of star power. According to reports, the guest list includes Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Haim, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. The same reporting claims the ceremony is 'allegedly' set for 3 July at Madison Square Garden, a detail that, unverified as it is, has already taken on a life of its own online.

Outlets have gone further, stating that Swift's close friend Gigi Hadid is likely to serve as a bridesmaid, alongside Gomez and the Haim sisters. None of that has been confirmed by Swift or Kelce themselves. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly, particularly any fixed dates or locations. It is worth stressing that Swift and Kelce have not publicly announced a wedding date, venue or ceremony details of any kind.

That has not stopped fans from treating the rumoured plans almost as fact. On social platforms, users have sketched out fantasy seating charts that place the Wales children near the stage, imagined what Charlotte might wear, and even debated whether royal protocol would require William to skip any loud sing‑along during the first dance. Others were more sceptical, pointing out that a future king turning up to a US arena wedding would instantly change the tone of the whole thing.

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On TikTok and X, clips from William's Eras Tour appearance are constantly repurposed, usually paired with captions wondering whether that night at Wembley was the 'audition' for a wedding invite. Comment threads have become a mixture of bemused NFL fans, die‑hard Swifties and royal watchers policing etiquette. One recurring theme is that for all the talk of modern monarchy, there is still stuff a senior royal just cannot do without triggering a full geopolitical meme cycle.

The relationship between the royal household and ultra‑famous entertainers has always had this awkward edge. Royals lend glamour and soft power, celebrities bring global attention and a kind of informality the Palace often craves. But when the event is personal, not charitable or official, the balance is harder to strike. At a charity gala, William singing with Swift feels like an endearing show of support. At a private wedding, the cameras might linger more on the prince's reaction than on the vows.