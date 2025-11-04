While speaking with guest Tig Nataro, Barrymore revealed that she underwent an emergency biopsy following a bad mammogram.

'I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into a room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days,' she said (via People).

Drew Barrymore Interviews Tig Nataro About Comedian's Battle With Cancer

Barrymore was seemingly inspired to talk about her health scare during her conversation with Nataro. The latter was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2016 and underwent a double mastectomy.

On her show, the former child star asked Nataro how she coped after learning about her diagnosis.

'How did you calm yourself? How did you make peace with it?' Barrymore asked.

The stand-up comedian said that her breast cancer diagnosis reminded her that it is OK to ask for help from other people. Nataro added that allowing people to help her is one of the greatest gifts she has ever given herself.

'It cracked me open completely. I went from being somebody that held everything to myself. I was gonna do it on my own. I mean, it forces you to get over any sort of feeling that you can't ask for help or to act like you don't need anybody, like I was doing,' she said.

Drew Barry Dealt With Drug, Alcohol Addiction For Years

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Barrymore talked about her health. In her book 'Wildflower,' she discussed her previous battle with a mental health disorder. The actress said that her addiction became both her escape and her prison.

Barrymore went to rehab to get treatment. While there, the 'E.T.' star said that she learned a lot of things that inspired her to stay sober since 2019.

'What the institution taught me was that if you sit around and you discuss things and you don't sweep them under the carpet, it will get better,' she told Us Weekly.

Last year, the '50 First Dates' star admitted that she still has so much shame for being a blackout drinker.

Would you believe us if we told you @DrewBarrymore asks @handsomepod about BOOGERS?? Check out this week's episode to find out! https://t.co/oLOpuIlF9A pic.twitter.com/upGk8h8Pn9 — Tig Notaro (@TigNotaro) October 8, 2024

Barrymore talked to Zoe Kravitz about the latter's directorial debut in 'Blink Twice.' She commented that there are a lot of substances in the film, which reminded her that her trauma still hasn't fully healed.

'And so watching this film was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself for that. Because I've put myself in situations I shouldn't have put myself in. And I feel so much shame about that. And I haven't had a drink in five year,' Barrymore said (via Page Six).

Even though Barrymore has been sober for six years, things haven't always been easy for the actress.

According to reports, the 'Going the Distance' star relapsed in 2016 shortly after her divorce from Will Kopelman.

Other than alcohol, Barrymore has also been very open about her battle with drug addiction. However, she managed to beat her drug addiction at an early age, according to Business Insider.