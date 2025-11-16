Dramatic video from Mexico City shows protesters forcing down metal barriers outside the National Palace after a youth-led demonstration over crime and corruption surged into violent unrest.

The clashes, which unfolded on Saturday in the capital's historic Zócalo square, left more than 120 people injured and intensified national concern over Mexico's worsening security crisis.

Youth-Led Protest Reflects Rising Anger Over Crime and Corruption

The protest brought several thousand people into the streets, driven largely by young Mexicans who say they have lost confidence in the government's ability to protect citizens from rising violence and corruption.

Older residents also joined, expressing frustration at what they described as a sense that criminal groups operate with impunity.

Many demonstrators carried signs referencing Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan who was assassinated on 1 November. His killing became a central rallying point, with protesters arguing that authorities failed to protect Manzo and warning that families across the country face similar dangers.

Tensions Rise as Crowds Approach National Palace

Although the rally began peacefully, tensions escalated sharply as crowds approached the National Palace, where President Claudia Sheinbaum lives and works.

Video shared on social media shows demonstrators pushing against metal fencing and shouting at police officers lined behind it.

Mexico City security chief Pablo Vazquez said the tone shifted when hooded individuals began throwing objects and provoking clashes.

Police responded with tear gas and fire extinguishers in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Some protesters shouted, 'This is how you should have protected Carlos Manzo', accusing authorities of confronting civilians more aggressively than criminal groups.

The Mexican anti-cartel Gen Z rebellion has reached Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidential palace in Mexico City.



The crowd has torn down the wall she built a few days ago and is now trying to get past the riot police who have taken cover in an ancient Roman testudo (turtle) formation pic.twitter.com/3AWvsmb4Zc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2025

🚨 NOW: Fed-up Mexicans are STORMING the National Palace after calling out President Sheinbaum as the “NARCO-PRESIDENT” who is bought off by the cartels.



They’re trying to take down the wall.



This is INSANE.



🎥 @Julio_Rosas11



pic.twitter.com/RoKkFmpwFB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

Mexico Is In Full Revolt Against The Communist Chinese Backed President!



Update: Battle in Mexico City. In the main square, Zócalo, while patriots battle with police protecting the Presidential Palace. Officers launch tear gas and bullets! Mexico rises up against Sheinbaum… https://t.co/NvrPUXvyW9 pic.twitter.com/GAqwta1Srp — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2025

@latinopodcast 🇲🇽MANIFESTANTES DE LA GENERACIÓN Z DERRIBAN LAS VALLAS DEL PALACIO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO Un grupo de manifestantes derribó hoy las vallas que protegían el Palacio Nacional en la Ciudad de México e ingresó a la explanada ubicada en el Centro Histórico. Las barreras habían sido colocadas previo a una marcha de la Generación Z contra la violencia y la inseguridad. #PalacioNacional #GeneracionZ #ProtestasCDMX #Mexico #LatinoNews ♬ original sound - Latino News Podcast

Over 120 Injured as Clashes Intensify

Authorities reported at least 120 injuries by nightfall. Forty police officers required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while around 20 protesters were also hurt.

One widely shared video showed the moment a section of fencing collapsed under the pressure of the crowd, allowing demonstrators to rush toward the palace entrance as smoke drifted across the square. Officers attempted to hold the line but were overwhelmed by the momentum of the crowd.

Footage Sparks National Debate Over Security Failures

The videos spread rapidly online, prompting widespread debate about whether security forces underestimated the scale and determination of the march. Officials later confirmed that 20 people had been arrested on charges that included robbery, assault and an alleged attack on a journalist.

President Sheinbaum Faces Backlash Over Comments

President Sheinbaum had criticised the planned protest days earlier, describing it as 'inorganic' and 'paid for', and claiming it was 'promoted from abroad'. Her comments angered young organisers, who said the rally reflected genuine public dissatisfaction with insecurity and government inaction.

Unrest Deepens Public Distrust and Political Tension

The chaotic scenes at the palace gates highlighted growing distrust between citizens and federal authorities. Several families who joined the demonstration said they did so because they feel increasingly unsafe while political leaders downplay the severity of Mexico's violence.

The dramatic images from Saturday's unrest have raised new questions about the country's stability at a time of rising political tension.

For many observers, the footage has become a stark symbol of a nation struggling to confront both escalating crime and the anger of a generation demanding urgent change.