Michelle Obama has no plans to run for president in the next national election. The former first lady doesn't think the United States is 'ready' to have a female president.

Michelle Obama On Possible Presidential Career: 'Don't Waste My Time'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama had an honest conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. During the chat, the latter asked the former whether preconceived notions of 'femininity' and 'wifedom' might affect the US's ability to elect a female president, based on past observations.

Michelle responded that the country is not ready to have a woman in the Oval Office. She recounted former Vice President Kamala Harris's defeat to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election and clarified that she has no plans to join the presidential race.

'Sadly, we ain't ready,' Michelle said. 'That's why I'm like, "Don't even look at me about running because you are all lying." You are not ready for a woman. You are not.'

Barack Obama's wife is determined to distance herself from the same position her husband once held. 'So don't waste my time,' Michelle added, noting that 'We got a lot of growing up to do.'

The Becoming author also shared that many men are not open to having a female leader, and that's evident.

Michelle Previously Said, 'I Will Not Run For President'

It's not the first time Michelle Obama has shut down speculation about her joining the presidential race, despite being among the most popular choices for Democrats. She's been consistent in showing her disinterest in the position even when she was still serving as the first lady.

'I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it,' Michelle said when she spoke at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, in 2016, CNN reported.

Although Michelle wanted to serve the people, the ex-FLOTUS said at the time that she preferred to do it in 'an unbiased way.' Hence, her desire to keep herself away from political disputes.

In a Netflix special, Michelle acknowledged that 'Politics is hard,' so anyone who enters it should 'want it.' Apparently, she's not feeling that way.

'It's got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul,' she added (via NBC News).

Michelle Obama Could Have Beaten Trump in the 2024 Election

Michelle Obama may not be interested in returning to the Oval Office, much more in coming back to it as the head of state. However, the people have faith in her and her capacity to lead the country.

Ipsos, a global market research and public opinion company, published a report in March 2024 that indicated Michelle's chances of beating Trump in the election. 'Only Michelle Obama bests Trump as an alternative to Biden in 2024, the title read.

The data showed that 50% favoured Obama to be the Democratic candidate for the highest office. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris trailed behind her at 40% and 42%, respectively.

Michelle received more votes than Donald Trump, who, like Biden, had only a 40% favourable score among registered voters.

Many might prefer Michelle to be the next US president, but she doesn't feel that they are the majority. Also, she is stern in keeping herself away from politics.