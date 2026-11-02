Elon Musk has reignited a two-year-old political row by resurfacing his 2022 prediction of a 'dirty tricks campaign' against him, as reports emerge that Democrats could move to investigate him if they win control of Congress.

On Saturday, 31 October, the Tesla chief reposted his earlier X message about abandoning the Democrats and backing Republicans ahead of the US midterm elections, adding just two words: 'As predicted ...'

Musk had originally announced that he would vote Republican after previously supporting Democrats. His decision to revive that statement follows reporting about possible investigations into his activities should Democrats gain control of Congress. The repost did not specify which events he considered proof of his prediction.

Elon Musk Reopens His 2022 Dispute With Democrats

Musk's original message explained his political change in personal terms. It also anticipated hostility from the party he had previously supported.

'In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold ...'

By resharing those words, Musk connected his earlier warning with the current political climate without identifying a specific act of retaliation. His two-word reaction offered no additional evidence of an organised effort against him.

Musk has taken an active role in Republican campaigning. His political involvement has also drawn Democratic criticism concerning his wealth, control over technology companies and political influence.

Elon Musk Responds to Possible Congressional Scrutiny

Politico reported that Democrats plan to investigate Musk if they secure control of Congress. The possibility of future inquiries does not establish that any investigation has begun or that Musk committed wrongdoing.

On 21 October, Musk responded to that prospect with an X post directed at those he believed were confronting him.

'Live by the sword, die by the sword... Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets.'

The message did not name the individuals he accused of operating behind the scenes. Nor did the material accompanying his renewed 2022 warning identify particular Democratic officials as organisers of the 'dirty tricks campaign' he predicted.

Political scrutiny and a deliberate effort to undermine someone are separate claims. The potential congressional investigations remain contingent on the election outcome, while Musk has not identified evidence establishing a coordinated campaign against him.

Elon Musk Warns Against a Democratic Election Sweep

On Friday, 30 October, Musk turned to another concern, arguing that Democratic victories in the midterms and the 2028 presidential election could transform the political system.

He claimed Democrats would seek statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico to increase their Senate strength, legalise the status of people living in the United States illegally and expand the Supreme Court. These were his predictions, not established decisions by the party.

Musk warned of a 'permanent one-party state', calling such an outcome the 'end of democracy'. He then urged voters to prioritise electing Republican senators.

'All that is needed to ensure this doesn't happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.'

His financial involvement extends beyond public endorsements. The Guardian reported that Musk has channelled more than $445 million (£331.70 million) into political action committees and other groups supporting Republicans in the current midterm cycle.

It also put his earlier contributions to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign at nearly $300 million (£223.62 million).