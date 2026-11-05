Elon Musk once laughed about going to prison if Donald Trump lost the 2024 presidential election, even wondering whether he would ever see his children again. Two years later, after Republicans suffered a crushing midterm defeat, the billionaire's extraordinary exchange with Tucker Carlson has acquired a fresh and uncomfortable significance.

'How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don't know,' Musk joked during an October 2024 interview with Carlson.

"If we lose, I'm fucked...how long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be"



- Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson



Elon spent $500 Million on the Mid-Terms pic.twitter.com/PrqprBgXqo — Brandon 🇵🇸 (@Brandons__1) November 5, 2026

Moments earlier, he had delivered an even more startling assessment of what a Trump defeat could mean for him.

'You're f**ked, dude. I'm f**ked. If he loses, I'm f**ked,' Musk said, laughing alongside the conservative commentator.

With Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November 2026 midterms, Musk's remarks have resurfaced at a particularly sensitive moment. His enormous financial backing of Republican candidates failed to prevent a sweeping Democratic victory, raising fresh questions about his political influence and the future scrutiny of his business empire.

'I Have No Plausible Deniability': Musk's Trump Gamble

The exchange took place on 7 October 2024, shortly after Musk appeared alongside Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Carlson questioned what would happen to Musk if Trump lost, given the billionaire's increasingly aggressive involvement in the presidential campaign.

Musk acknowledged that he could hardly distance himself from his political allegiance.

'I have no plausible deniability,' he said, adding that he had been 'trashing Kamala nonstop', referring to then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Musk had repeatedly attacked Harris, promoted Trump, and poured money into Republican political efforts. His public involvement had made him one of the election's most prominent billionaire backers.

Alex Gibney's Explosive Theory About Musk's Political Motives

The conversation resurfaced during an October 2026 discussion hosted by The New Yorker, featuring Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, director of the documentary Musk.

Gibney offered a provocative interpretation of Musk's political motivations, arguing that concerns about investigations involving his companies helped explain his support for Trump.

He said the criminal investigation he had in mind concerned alleged fraud relating to Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology. He questioned whether Musk knew how poorly the system performed while promoting its capabilities.

Gibney described Musk's prison sentence remark as 'a joke, but it wasn't a joke at the same time'. He suggested that Musk's political involvement was intended to forestall investigations that could eventually lead to further criminal investigations in 2028 or 2029.

His assessment raises serious questions about the relationship between political influence, corporate interests, and government oversight. However, the allegations remain Gibney's interpretation, not findings of criminal wrongdoing by Musk.

Could Democrats Finally Investigate Elon Musk?

He once admitted he had 'no plausible deniability' if Trump lost, then spent hundreds of millions trying to keep Republicans in power. Now, after a spectacular political setback, he faces a Congress controlled by the party he spent years attacking.

His prison joke may have been delivered with laughter. The political consequences of his gamble are becoming considerably harder to laugh off. Given the political climate right now, only time will tell.