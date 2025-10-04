In a shocking display at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, a drunk woman disrupted the Berrettini versus Mannarino match, shouting persistently and halting play multiple times despite warnings from security.

This embarrassing incident of her being dragged 'like a pig', captured on video and sparking online mockery, exposed her as the wife of a Tetra Pak director, highlighting issues of entitlement, alcohol abuse, and cultural clashes at the prestigious tennis event.

The Disruptive Incident at the Rolex Shanghai Masters

The chaos unfolded on 1 October 2025 during the Rolex Shanghai Masters, a key ATP tournament, when the woman began shouting loudly under the influence of alcohol, seriously disrupting the venue order and causing a temporary game suspension. Security issued multiple warnings, but she ignored them, yelling in English with a heavy Chinese accent and waving her son's Swedish passport to assert immunity.

Police intervened, restraining her as she held her frightened son, and carried her out horizontally, prompting crowd chants like 'Send her to Myanmar' in jest. Videos of the scene went viral, showing her resistance and the audience's applause at her removal. The match between Matteo Berrettini and Benoit Paire resumed after the delay, but the episode drew widespread condemnation for its impact on players and spectators.

Officials confirmed her intoxication via a police notice, noting she caused trouble after drinking, leading to custody. This 2025 event, already facing withdrawals from stars like Carlos Alcaraz due to injury, highlighted security challenges at major tournaments.

Netizens mocked her entitlement, with comments emphasising the humiliation for her family and Sweden. The woman's actions, including flaunting wealth online, fueled debates on privilege in China.

Who Is the Woman Behind the Chaos?

Identified as the wife of Goran Ek, a Tetra Pak factory manager in Hohhot, China, the 46-year-old woman is Chinese-born and acquired Swedish citizenship through marriage. She retains a Chinese ID card and has been known as a 'loose cannon' even sober, according to acquaintances.

Previously neighbours in Guangzhou, where her husband commuted for work, she appeared personable but exhibited entitled behaviour after drinking. Her Xiaohongshu account (ID: 334571396) showcases a luxurious lifestyle, posting about high-end travels and possessions, which netizens uncovered post-incident. Surname Xie, as per police references, she provoked officers by claiming foreign status, but her heavy accent betrayed her origins.

Sympathy centred on her son, who witnessed the ordeal and may face bullying, with unverified rumours of his school behaviour. Critics labelled her self-hating for acting superior in China, while others hoped for alcoholism treatment. The incident humiliated her family, prompting her husband to delete his LinkedIn profile amid career fears.

In a X post from @momoworldview , it states: 'The woman was persistently shouting loudly while watching the match at the tennis center under the influence of alcohol, seriously disrupting order at the venue and causing a temporary suspension of the game.'

1/4

The woman was persistently shouting loudly while watching the match at the tennis center under the influence of alcohol, seriously disrupting order at the venue and causing a temporary suspension of the game.😑pic.twitter.com/Zd60gPNtOA https://t.co/hVVCMZWWUc — momo看世界 (@momoworldview) October 2, 2025

Impact on Tetra Pak and Family in 2025

Tetra Pak, the Swedish packaging giant, faced reputational damage from the incident, @loumtaylor1 highlighted the incident on X as the woman's actions linked directly to her husband's role. Goran Ek, earning around £130,000 ($200,000) annually plus benefits like housing and trips to Sweden, manages the Hohhot factory.

Goran Ek’s wife created a public scandal at the Shanghai Masters by disrupting the event while drunk, and further damaged the company by leaking her husband’s employment letter and internal meeting videos on social media. Such reckless conduct severely harmed TP's reputation. — ifyouseekamy (@loumtaylor1) October 2, 2025

The scandal could derail his career in China, with calls for repercussions or deportation. In 2025, Tetra Pak reported annual revenue of £9.32 billion ($14.3 billion), up from prior years, focusing on sustainable packaging amid global demands. The family office invested £5.87 billion ($9 billion) in stocks, concentrating on key holdings like IFF.

The episode sparked broader discussions on expat marriages and entitlement among affluent foreigners in China. Online backlash targeted her 'self-hating' racism, with comments like 'Her speaking English in a heavy Chinese accent is the kicker.'

For the family, the public shaming proved devastating, especially for the child, described as 'embarrassed' by witnesses.