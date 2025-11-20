The extensive and high-profile promotional circuit for the cinematic release of Wicked has encountered a significant health obstacle in its final days.

Following a rigorous schedule comprising back-to-back press interviews, red carpet walks, and late-night television spots, lead actress Ariana Grande has confirmed she has contracted COVID-19. This diagnosis brings an abrupt halt to her in-person appearances just as the film prepares for its major theatrical debut.

Pop Star Confirms Diagnosis Following Late-Night Appearance

Grande utilised her social media platform to inform her audience of her condition on Thursday, 20 November. Writing on her Instagram Story, the pop-star-turned-Hollywood darling revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after a high-energy guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The timing suggests the infection took hold during the peak of her media obligations in New York City.

To share the news, Grande posted a screengrab taken from the episode, which aired on Tuesday, 18 November. She captioned the image with the brief phrase, 'Moments before Covid,' acknowledging the sudden shift from public performance to isolation. The Oscar-nominated actress now faces a recovery period coincident with the release of the sequel film, Wicked For Good, which arrives in theatres on Friday, 20 November.

Illness Strikes Cast Members During Final Press Push

Grande is not the only member of the Wicked cast to suffer health setbacks during this intense promotional window. Her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, also fell ill as the tour reached its conclusion. Universal Pictures issued a statement regarding Erivo's condition, noting that she would be unable to fulfil her press obligations.

According to the studio's statement cited by People magazine, Erivo cancelled her scheduled interviews at the New York premiere on 17 November. The actress was reportedly 'not feeling well' and had lost her voice, necessitating immediate rest. This leaves both leading ladies out of commission during the critical launch week of the franchise.

Before the diagnosis, Grande appeared in high spirits during her sit-down with Fallon. She spent the segment promoting the fantasy musical by showcasing the physical acting choices she made for the role of Glinda the Good. 'I have to find my footing,' she remarked to the host. She then demonstrated her expertise by bending her knees and majestically twirling a wand, a move that left Fallon both impressed and playfully frightened.

Australian Man Jailed for Grabbing Grande at Singapore Premiere

The health issues currently affecting the cast follow a frightening security breach that occurred earlier in the tour. While the stars were attending the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore on 13 November, an Australian man managed to bypass security measures. Video footage from the event captured the individual dashing towards Grande and physically grabbing her.

In a moment of quick thinking, Erivo rushed to Grande's defence and successfully pushed the man away before security teams could intervene. The assailant attempted to jump the barricades a second time but was promptly pinned down by guards. Authorities later identified the man as Johnson Wen.

Serial Prankster Sentenced to Prison After Security Breach

Following the assault, the legal repercussions for the attacker were swift. On Monday, 17 November, a court sentenced Wen to nine days in jail for the incident. Although prosecutors reportedly requested a week-long sentence, Wen faced a maximum potential penalty of up to three months under local Singaporean law.

Investigations into Wen's background revealed a troubling history of similar disruptive behaviour at high-profile events. His social media profile indicates that he identifies as a 'troll' in his biography. Furthermore, he has previously rushed the stage at concerts featuring Katy Perry and The Chainsmokers, suggesting a pattern of targeting entertainers.