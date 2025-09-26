US actor Tim Allen has said he has finally forgiven the man who killed his father in a 1964 drunk-driving crash, a decision he says was inspired by Erika Kirk, the widow of activist Charlie Kirk, who recently offered public forgiveness to her husband's alleged killer.

Allen's Emotional Announcement

On 26 September, Allen shared on social media that he had struggled with forgiveness for six decades but could now say: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.'

The Home Improvement star, now 72, said Erika Kirk's speech at her husband's memorial earlier this month gave him the strength to let go of the anger he had carried since childhood.

Allen forgave the man who killed his father, Gerald M Dick, more than 60 years ago.

When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who… — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 25, 2025

Allen was inspired after watching Erika speak at her late husband's memorial service. During that service, she stunned mourners by publicly forgiving her husband's accused killer.

Allen said hearing those words moved him deeply and allowed him to release the anger he had carried since childhood.

The 1964 Tragedy

Allen's father, Gerald, was killed in November 1964 when a drunk driver collided with the family's vehicle after a college football game in Michigan. Tim, then just 11 years old, returned home to a household that he later described as 'quiet and empty.' In past interviews, Allen has said the sudden absence of his father left him without guidance during critical years of his youth.

The loss became a defining moment, shaping both his outlook and, eventually, his comedy. 'Comedy is about trying to make sense of pain,' Allen has said, reflecting on how humour became a way to process grief.

Wrestling With Faith and Addiction

Allen's post linked his act of forgiveness directly to faith and healing. In earlier interviews, he admitted to questioning whether prayer could have changed the outcome of that night, describing his relationship with God after the crash as 'tumultuous.' He wrestled with feelings of anger and abandonment, often asking why tragedy struck his family.

In the decades that followed, Allen struggled with substance abuse and was arrested in 1978 for drug possession. He later credited faith, therapy and career success with helping him recover. In his memoir and interviews, he has said faith became a cornerstone in his path to sobriety and personal stability. That backdrop made his new statement on forgiveness both personal and public — a sign of reconciliation with his past.

The Power of Erika Kirk's Example

The catalyst for Allen's decision was Erika Kirk's speech at her husband's memorial. Standing before mourners, she declared that she forgave the man accused of killing Charlie, calling it an act of faith and a reflection of her husband's values. Her words quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention for their strength and compassion.

Allen said he was 'deeply affected' by the moment. Hearing a widow offer forgiveness so soon after a violent loss gave him the strength to confront his own long-standing pain.

Why It Resonates

Allen's statement highlights how grief can persist for decades and how symbolic moments can unlock long-delayed closure. By pointing to Erika Kirk's words of forgiveness, Allen highlighted the power of public testimony in encouraging others to release their anger.

For fans, his announcement provides a rare glimpse of vulnerability from a star best known for family sitcoms and light-hearted humour. It also signals a shift in how he may address faith, grief and redemption in future interviews and projects.

Ultimately, Allen's decision does not erase the tragedy of 1964, but it marks a turning point. After more than 60 years, he says he can finally release the anger and declare: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.'