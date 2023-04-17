While there's a lot of excitement surrounding the impending iPhone 15 series launch event, Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue a slew of old iPhone models. If the American tech giant doesn't deviate from its launch routine, the much-awaited iPhone 14 series successors could become available this fall.

However, the arrival of the next-gen iPhones could mark the end of some existing models. Reliable leakers and tipsters have been sharing pieces of vital information about Apple's upcoming smartphones. Apple, on the other hand, is sparing no effort to keep key details about its 2023 iPhones under wraps.

Still, the company has a reputation for sticking to some time-tested strategies that give us an idea of what the new iPhones could offer. Now, folks at Tom's Guide have curated a list of the iPhone models that could be forced to retire around September.

According to the report, Apple is not only planning to get rid of some old models to make room for the new iPhones, but the company is gearing up to abandon some more current devices as well. This list comprises some of the best iPhone models currently available in the market. So, if you've been restlessly waiting to get your hands on one of those models, now is the perfect time to act.

The current iPhone lineup

Let's take a look at the existing lineup of iPhones. It is worth noting that the list includes iPhone models that are directly available from Apple. The other models are on sale at other retailers and wireless carriers.

iPhone SE iPhone 12 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max

So, Apple's latest iPhone lineup comprises eight different models. Four of these devices were launched last fall, alongside the iPhone SE 2022 model. The iPhone 13 series was released back in 2021, while the iPhone 12 lineup will celebrate its third birthday this fall. Now, here are the iPhone models that are expected to make their debut in September.

Upcoming iPhone 15 series models

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Apple is planning to launch an iPhone 15 Ultra (aka iPhone 15 Max) model later this year. Notably, this device will boast more premium features than the highest-end Pro models. An earlier report suggests the iPhone 15 series has already entered the machine trial production phase.

A separate report by MacRumors claims the iPhone Ultra model isn't likely to see the light of day until 2024. Instead, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPhone 15 Plus model this year. So, the iPhone 15 lineup could include four models.

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max

The entry-level iPhone model is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display. Interestingly, Apple isn't likely to change the 6.1-inch form factor of the iPhone 15 Pro model. However, the tech firm could widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. Apple will probably limit some premium features just to the iPhone 15 Pro series to distinguish it from the base models.

Now, the fourth slot in the iPhone 15 lineup could be filled by the iPhone 15 Plus. However, the iPhone 14 Plus failed to gain popularity among consumers, leading to a major dip in sales of the 6.7-inch handset. So, the word on the street is that Apple might discontinue the Plus model this year.

And guess what phone also have the buttons padding? The normal iPhone 15 and 15 Plus! They also have them,

So the normal version will have solid state buttons but not the conjoined volume buttons, with the old mute switch. pic.twitter.com/9QszhEm8ZL — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 8, 2023

Which iPhones could be no longer available after iPhone 15 series launch?

Apple is likely to get rid of the three-year-old iPhone 12 this September. The iPhone 12 could be replaced by the iPhone 13, which could end up getting a significant discount. Aside from this, Apple could ditch a couple of iPhone 14 Pro models.

This comes as a surprise given that the 2022 iPhone Pro models have been Apple's top sellers, as per the Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker. The standard iPhone 14, on the other hand, could stay around. However, the company could reduce its original asking price by $100.

Furthermore, the iPhone 13 mini could be eliminated from the lineup. According to a Digitime report, the mini models haven't been selling well over the years. In fact, Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 mini just two years after its launch, according to a GizmoChina report. Alternatively, Apple could retain the iPhone 13 mini since it gives the company a $499 option. Also, the iPhone mini targets small phone fans.

With Apple gearing up to unveil the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the fall, the iPhone 14 Plus seems superfluous. As a result, Apple might consider eliminating the iPhone 14 Plus model. So, it is safe to assume that the company will offer seven iPhones this fall. This includes four new iPhone 15 models, iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13 offering.

However, it is worth mentioning that this is mere guesswork. Apple could keep some of these old models around. Moreover, the latest iPhone models are expected to carry the same price tags as their respective predecessors. Apple will be putting these speculations to rest at the iPhone 15 launch event in September.