Thomas Markle remembered his daughter Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday last Wednesday and celebrated it with a bouquet of flowers.

The former Hollywood lighting director told TMZ that he sent the Duchess of Sussex a dozen red roses with two yellow roses in the middle to signify her two children with Prince Harry. He said he wanted to include his grandchildren in the flower arrangement because he wants to be part of their lives. He also thinks that they do not have enough family surrounding them in California.

The 77-year old sent the flowers along with a card that read, "Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days." However, he revealed that he has not heard anything back from his daughter. But he also said that he is okay if she does not respond.

Thomas has not seen his grandchildren, 3-year-old Archie and two-month-old Lilibet Diana, since they were born. The Duchess of Sussex has not been on speaking terms with her father since he staged paparazzi photos days before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and lied about it when she confronted him.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan Markle admitted that she could not forgive her father's "betrayal."

"I look at Archie, I think about this child and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it, so it's hard for me to reconcile that," she said.

She has yet to speak to him despite several attempts from his end for a reconciliation. Just last month, Thomas said that he plans to file a petition with the California courts so he can see his grandchildren.

Aside from her father, members of the royal family also greeted the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday. The greetings came despite claims that she and Prince Harry are on icy terms with them since their explosive Oprah interview.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II, each sent their birthday greetings on their respective Twitter pages. Meanwhile, Meghan marked turning 40 years old with a global initiative about mentoring called "40x40."