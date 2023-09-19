Thomas Markle Sr. took to television once again in what could be his final live interview to lament on not having any relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He also asked for forgiveness from their mother, Meghan Markle.

The former Hollywood lighting director is still desperate to see his estranged daughter's children. He has not met them since they were born and spoke about his heartache at the situation in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, September 18.

"I want to see my grandkids...I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, to deny the right to see a grandchild," he said adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also denying King Charles III the right to see Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The 79-year-old suffered a stroke in May 2022 which impacted his speech and it is obvious from the interview that he is still struggling to speak. He shared that he is still trying to "manage" his voice but is thankful that it is "getting better".

Markle Sr. has not seen the Duchess of Sussex for five years since her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He also confirmed that she did not reach out to him personally or via a third party when he was sick in the hospital or recuperating at home after the stroke.

He urged her to put the past behind them and allow him to see his grandchildren. He shared that in California he can actually sue to see them but he does not want to do that.

He also insisted that he has not done anything wrong saying: "The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy. As a matter of fact, I'm a really loving father and she (Meghan Markle) knows that."

Markle Sr. added: "There's no excuse for her to treat me this way. No excuse to treat a king that way as well. No excuse to treat grandparents that way."

He shared that his daughter lived with him from sixth grade to high school and that they got along fine when she was in college. He never thought she would end up cutting him from her life and expressed disbelief at the woman she has become.

He said: "I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter." But he does not blame Prince Harry for the choices she made because he believes "she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her".

In an exclusive interview with GMB, Thomas Markle, who has recovered his speech following a severe stroke, shares his hurt of not being able to see his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/AvCP5BsP1I — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 18, 2023

When asked what he wants to say to Meghan Markle he replied: "I am always here for her. I still love her. I'll love her forever. That will never change, but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace."

Markle Sr. then pleaded for forgiveness and noted that it has been five years and "people go to prison for five years and they're forgiven". He reiterated that he "didn't do anything" wrong and said: "So forgive me, I guess. I would apologise for anything I've done wrong. I'm sorry if I have."

Meghan Markle cut any relationship she had with her father ever since he staged paparazzi shots ahead of her wedding. He lied about it when she confronted him and she later revealed the betrayal she felt from his lie in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Aside from the staged photos, Markle Sr. also shared with the Daily Mail a portion of the letter he received from Meghan Markle, which she wrote on the advise of the late Queen Elizabeth II, to mend their relationship back in 2018.