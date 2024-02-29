The Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update garnered huge popularity among Galaxy fans, who are now waiting for the arrival of Android 15 with One UI 7 with bated breath.

Continuing last year's trend, which saw the Galaxy S23 series getting the One UI 6.0 update first, Samsung is expected to bring the Android 15-based One UI 7 update to its new Galaxy S24 series before any other handset gets it.

The word on the street is that Google has released the first developer preview of Android 15 for Pixel devices. However, the highly anticipated mobile operating system (OS) isn't likely to see the light of the day before July or August.

Samsung's next custom skin, One UI 7, is expected to launch a month or so after that (after August), provided Google doesn't deviate from its plan. In the meantime, key details about One UI 7 have been popping up on the internet.

For instance, Android 15-based One UI 7 will reportedly boast an impressive array of features and offer several optimisation options. Moreover, it is reportedly set to arrive on many Galaxy devices by the end of 2024.

One UI 7 - Unlock animation concept #2!



Designed to look more smooth and seamless than ever before, how do you like it?!



Now, the million-dollar question is when can we expect the Android 15-based One UI 7 update to grace the Galaxy S24 series? So, without further ado, let's delve into the timeline.

Android 15 One UI 7 update: What you need to know

Samsung, which was recently surpassed by Apple as the world's leading smartphone manufacturer, is still mum on the exact date for the next One UI release. However, the folks at SammyFans claim it will roll out to the Galaxy S24 trio, which recently received the ability to access AI-powered features through Bixby voice commands, in the third or fourth quarter of 2024.

Once the Galaxy S24 series gets One UI 7 Beta sometime in August, the Korean tech giant could expand its Beta activity for older Galaxy phones including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Here's a list of all Galaxy S-series devices that are likely to get the Android 15 update.

Galaxy S Android 15 Update List

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Android 15 Update List

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab Android 15 Update List

Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 / S9+ / S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+

Galaxy A/M/F Android 15 Update List