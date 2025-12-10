Timothée Chalamet is in the middle of a controversial fan hate after boldly declaring his work in the upcoming film Marty Supreme as the best performance of his career.

The actor, long praised for roles in Dune and Wonka, has drawn both admiration and backlash after speaking with striking conviction about his portrayal of Marty Mauser.

With the film set for a 25 December 2025 release and already earning rave early reviews, Chalamet's remarks have ignited debate over confidence, humility and the evolving public persona of one of Hollywood's most celebrated young stars.

In a recent interview with Margaret Gardiner, Chalamet spoke with enormous pride about his performance as Marty Mauser, calling it what he has likely done best and the effort he has invested in the project over the past few years. 'This is probably my best performance, and it's been like seven, eight years that I feel like I've been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances.'

Nonetheless, fans and industry observers have been both admiring and critical of his comments.

Chalamet also mentioned that 'being said aloud that the discipline and the work ethic' he is injecting into these things, he doesn't want people to assume that it comes easy to him.

'I don't want people to take for granted. I don't want to take for granted. This is really some top-level sh*t,' he said.

The Interview Has Divided The Fans

The actor's confidence in his profession has sparked controversy over modesty, egoism, and the changing personality of one of the most gifted young Hollywood actors.

Although Chalamet's honesty has been praised by many of his followers, there has been concern that he is making comments that border on arrogance.

Critics also argue that this may be seen as boastful by some, which could put fans off since they like his humility and down-to-earth ways.

The scandal surrounding Chalamet's remarks occurred in the wake of rave reviews for the film at its world premiere.

On October 6, Marty Supreme premiered at the New York Film Festival, where it was shown in secret to an audience that paid close attention.

Critics Call It His 'Best Yet'

The screening saw critics laud Chalamet's performance, with many calling it a career milestone.

Co-editor-in-chief of Variety, Ramin Setoodeh, posted on X (formerly Twitter), characterising the movie as 'Uncut Gems meets The Catcher in the Rye meets Jerry Maguire, and it is ridden by the best performance Timothée Chalamet has ever given him to date.'

‘Marty Supreme’ is ‘Uncut Gems’ meets ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ meets ‘Jerry Maguire,’ carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet. I loved it so much. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 7, 2025

In the growing accolades, Diego Andaluz of DiscussingFilm called it the 'performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders.'

MARTY SUPREME is Safdie’s best film yet. A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between CATCH ME IF YOU CAN & UNCUT GEMS. Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/ZGrfWGNYpo — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) October 7, 2025

These sentiments were shared by entertainment writer David Crow, who noted that, to viewers, Marty Supreme feels like the missing second act to Uncut Gems.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Crow posted, 'Just as demented and tense, but drunk on the confidence of youth and the arrogance to believe that talent and charm are enough. As a piece of cinema, it sure as hell is.'

Marty Supreme is an absolute blast of adrenaline and the follow-up to Uncut Gems we’ve been craving. Just as demented and tense, but drunk on the confidence of youth and the arrogance to believe that talent and charm is enough. As a piece of cinema it sure as hell is. #NYFF pic.twitter.com/AKGBIT6hX4 — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) October 7, 2025

With Marty Supreme on its way to a theatrical release on December 25, 2025, the hype surrounding Chalamet's acting continues to grow.

His assertive statements will be perceived as confidence or egotism, but it is obvious that the actor is devoted to his work.

Critical responses to the film indicate that the latest part of Chalamet may well establish him as one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood, despite sparking the current debates over his humility and self-promotion.