Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly battling to overcome increasing concerns about Elizabeth Hurley's history, with insiders claiming the couple has sought therapy following increased controversy over a rediscovered Ghislaine Maxwell photo.

Friends caution that the musician's high-profile romance is being strained by unresolved insecurity and dread of public scrutiny, despite their insistence that the singer is passionately in love.

Resurfaced Photo Sparks Renewed Tension

After a 1996 party photo of Hurley in the same social setting as Ghislaine Maxwell appeared, the relationship is alleged to have reached a delicate point. Hurley is not accused of knowing about Maxwell's misdeeds, but Cyrus reportedly felt uneasy merely by the picture.

According to sources, the singer worries that people tend to pass judgement quickly, regardless of the situation. Insiders believe he is concerned that any relationship, no matter how distant, may be exploited to ruin both Hurley's and his own reputation. The Ghislaine Maxwell photo in question was reportedly taken at a party hosted by a mutual acquaintance in London in the mid-1990s, and it began circulating widely on social media shortly after the couple made their relationship public in the spring of 2025.

Hurley has been open about the picture, according to sources, who have insisted that it was a typical social gathering from decades ago. Nonetheless, Cyrus's worries are claimed to have grown rather than decreased as a result of the increased online attention.

A Clash of Worlds Fuels Insecurity

Sources claim that Cyrus has struggled to reconcile Hurley's posh London social background with his own small-town upbringing. Despite years in the entertainment industry, they say he still finds her former lifestyle unusual and, at times, intimidating.

Insiders describe the singer as highly conventional, prioritising seclusion and emotional security over glamour. Hurley's longstanding connections to high society, fashion and film are said to contrast sharply with that perspective.

Friends suggest that rather than alleviating Cyrus's anxieties, the cultural divide has intensified them. According to one source, 'he feels like he's always catching up to a life she lived long before him'.

Famous Exes Add to Mounting Jealousy

Tension is also thought to be heightened by Hurley's past relationships. Cyrus was reported to be deeply troubled by her ten-year romance with Hugh Grant and her subsequent relationship with billionaire Steve Bing.

Sources say Cyrus's concern is not with the men themselves, but with their continued presence in public narratives about Hurley. His fear that their past will always overshadow the present is reignited by every mention.

Hurley has assured him that those chapters are closed, according to insiders. However, friends caution that reassurance alone may not resolve deeper trust issues.

Couples Therapy as a Turning Point

Multiple insiders claim Cyrus was the main reason the couple sought therapy. According to reports, he made the decision to address his fears before they could harm the relationship.

Therapy sessions are said to focus on trust, transparency and emotional boundaries. Cyrus reportedly values emotional certainty and clarity over uncertain reassurance.

Hurley is described as receptive, though she is privately frustrated that issues from decades ago must be revisited. Insiders say she views therapy as a test of the relationship's ability to withstand persistent public scrutiny.

Love Still Strong Despite Warning Signs

Despite the alleged tension, insiders claim neither is willing to walk away. The relationship is described by friends as extremely intense, and both are conscious of the high stakes.

Cyrus's worry of making the same mistakes is claimed to be heightened by his past, which includes failed marriages and family conflicts. According to insiders, this background strengthens his resolve to address issues rather than overlook them.

The pair is still putting on a united front at the moment . This surprising romance's ability to withstand the weight of its past may depend on whether therapy proves to be a solution or a last warning.