Tom Brady made a last gasp effort to save his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen before the supermodel filed for divorce last month. The power couple are officially divorced now after a judge signed off on the dissolution of their marriage just a day after it was filed in Glades County, Florida.

Brady and Bundchen, who wed in 2009, were living separately for over two months after the Brazilian fashion model moved out of their family home in Tampa. While the divorce was swift, the rumours surrounding their marriage breaking down was long drawn.

It was the former Victoria's Secret Angel who filed for divorce, and it was amicably settled with Brady not contesting the motion to end their union. But, according to People, the NFL great did make one final attempt to save their marriage in the final days, but it was deemed a "little too late" by a source close to the quarterback.

"Brady was trying to make things work, and to make things right," the insider told People. "But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late for Bundchen. She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."

Bundchen had made it clear in an interview with Elle earlier in the year that she wanted Brady to be "more present" in the lives of his family. The Brazilian supermodel wanted him to prioritise his life away from the football field, but it was not to be as he returned for a 23rd season in the NFL.

However, in what was a surprise twist, the divorce between Brady and Bundchen was conducted amicably without too many complications. It was expected to be a complicated process owing to their combined $700 million fortune that included an enviable real estate portfolio.

"There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn't that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio," a source told Page Six.

The couple, who were keen to avoid a public spectacle, had reportedly decided on the division of their multiple property holdings before filing for divorce. The seven-time Super Bowl winner and the supermodel own multiple properties in the United States, Costa Rica and in the Bahamas.

Brady and Bundchen remain focused on doing what is best for their family. They share two children - Benjamin and Vivian - and will hold shared custody moving forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also shares 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan.