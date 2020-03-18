Tom Hanks makes light of self-isolation amid his COVID-19 diagnosis by joking about how he now hates his Corona typewriter, and talking about playing games with his wife.

The "Forest Gump" star took to social media to update his followers about his health condition after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he has not had any fever so far, and that his symptoms are the same from when he first tested positive for the disease.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," he wrote on Instagram adding "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Hanks shared that while in isolation, he and Wilson have been playing Gin Rummy. He also joked about hating his Corona typewriter now, which he used to love, and thanked those who taught him how to properly spread Vegemite on his toast.

"My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I traveled here with a typewriter, one I used to love," Hanks continued, and closed his health update with words of encouragement writing, "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

As for Hanks' wife, Wilson made use of quarantine by making a "Quarantunes" playlist on Spotify. She gathered fans' song choices and even had them suggest a name for the playlist. Akon even complimented her playlist.

"Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. Uthink of stuff like this," Wilson tweeted.

Like Hanks, Wilson has also been replying to fans' online messages to occupy most of their time while in quarantine. The couple is currently in Australia where they reportedly contracted COVID-19 while Hanks was in the country to do pre-production for a film about Elvis Presley.