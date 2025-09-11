Hollywood A-lister Tom Holland is anything but a typical actor. Away from the red carpet and the cameras, he's also a serious entrepreneur.

In fact, in recent years, the English actor discovered his love for non-alcoholic beer during his sobriety and turned it into a lucrative business. And now, Holland is also preparing to make his mark in the education space through his charity, The Brother's Trust.

Several years ago, Holland decided to embark on a sobriety journey, which led him to launch BERO, his very own non-alcoholic beer brand. The company launched with three extra special beer flavours. There's Kingston Gold Pils, which honours the actor's hometown; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, which is named after Holland's school; and Noon Wheat, which honours the actor's beloved schnauzer. 'For me, BERO is personal,' Holland said in a statement.

A Lifelong Goal: Holland Plans Free School In London

Meanwhile, aside from growing BERO, it appears that Holland has also discovered his next venture, although it is not for profit. The plan involves launching a free school through The Brother's Trust, an organization founded by his parents, Nikki and Dominic, and managed by the Holland family.

During a recent interview with LAD Bible, the A-list star revealed plans to 'build a school with the best facilities that any school in London can offer, but is totally free and rivals any private school in the country.' And while further details are currently unavailable, Holland did say that this school is ultimately a 'lifelong goal'.

Reports estimate Holland to be worth around £18.4 million ($25 million). Perhaps, a good portion of his wealth can be attributed to his earnings as an actor, having been cast as the new Spider-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Sony) for nearly a decade now. At the same time, Holland has also had his fair share of lucrative brand partnerships over the years, including a recent one with Prada.

Momentum on BERO's side

On the business side, things are also flourishing for the A-list actor. For starters, his production company, Billy17, struck a producing deal with Sony Pictures in 2024. Meanwhile, Holland's BERO is poised to capitalize on the ever-expanding non-alcoholic drinks global market that's projected to grow to around $23.84 billion (approximately £17.6 billion), if it hasn't already.

This year, BERO made it into 1,200 Target stores just in time for Dry January. And while there are no exact sales figures from the company at the moment, momentum is clearly on BERO's side. As John Herman, BERO's CEO, recently told mrkt that they're 'greatly outperforming our wildest expectations.'

Shortly after its Target launch, it was also revealed that BERO successfully secured retail space in Selfridges, which figures heavily into the company's UK expansion. 'This partnership brings us one step closer to making premium, great-tasting non-alcoholic beer more accessible to consumers who refuse to compromise on flavour or experience,' Herman said in a statement.

At the end of the day, it's good to be Tom Holland.