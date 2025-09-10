Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has sparked social media chatter after accusing Danish top-10 player Holger Rune of sliding into her DMs ten times. Speaking in an interview, the 26-year-old said she ignored Rune, calling him 'hopeless' and claiming he 'thinks too much of himself'. Kalinskaya added that he is not the only player to reach out, but his repeated messages stood out. Rune responded lightheartedly, suggesting cultural differences may have caused a misunderstanding and clarifying that he would formally ask for a date if interested, reassuring fans that there was no intention to make her uncomfortable.

Kalinskaya hails from Russia and is currently ranked No. 32 in the world. She has one singles title and four doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Previously, she dated Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, 24, for a year until May 2024. This season, she skipped the Australian Open, exited the French Open in the first round, reached the second round at Wimbledon, and the third round at the US Open, with her best Grand Slam performance being the fourth round at Wimbledon 2024. Despite the controversy, she remains focused on pursuing her first Grand Slam singles title and continues to compete on the tour.

Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date 😜 if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date . Don’t worry — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) September 9, 2025

Kalinskaya's revelation and Rune's response offer insight into the personal interactions behind professional tennis. While off-court moments occasionally capture attention, both players continue to focus on their careers. This episode underscores that even top athletes navigate social media dynamics alongside the pressures of the sport itself.