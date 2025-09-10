Leonardo DiCaprio is back in cinemas this month with 'One Battle After Another', an action drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film, already attracting strong early reviews, follows DiCaprio's character Bob, a washed-up revolutionary whose daughter goes missing. Rising actor Chase Infiniti plays Willa, the daughter at the centre of the story, marking her first-ever film role. Anderson has described Chase as 'the centre of the film', and her Los Angeles premiere experience highlighted the challenges new stars can face in the spotlight.

During a red carpet interview with Variety, Chase was asked: 'What's it like calling Leonardo DiCaprio Daddy?' The 25-year-old looked visibly unsettled before replying: 'Well, umm, did not think that it would be something I would do.' While she attempted to brush it off, the question quickly went viral on social media, where users criticised the interviewer, Marc Malkin, for asking something many labelled 'creepy' and 'demeaning'. Viewers also pointed out how 'uncomfortable' Chase appeared, with one viral post noting 'the way she visibly deflates at the question'.

Variety, why did u delete your post of Marc Malkin asking Chase Infiniti that disgusting and clearly inappropriate question? This is what you are. This is what you represent. You didn't have a problem posting it. You wanted it to gain attention. Stand by ur disgusting journalist pic.twitter.com/qngVtYX314 — sagesurge (@sagesurge) September 9, 2025

Variety deleted that chase infiniti red carpet clip lmao. Grover’s getting fired — The Doug(er) Naut Rises (@TheDougFiles) September 9, 2025

The backlash comes as Chase has openly admitted to being nervous about her first press tour, telling Vanity Fair last month: 'It's very scary, because I'm a very anxious person. What if I say the wrong thing?' Despite the awkward moment, fans praised the newcomer's composure and defended her against inappropriate questioning. With 'One Battle After Another' set to be released on 26 September, many agree Chase Infiniti has already shown resilience — both on screen and off.