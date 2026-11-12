Tom Brady has reignited speculation about a possible NFL comeback after sharing a cryptic message about embracing a new chapter in his life. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's comments attracted attention from football fans, with some interpreting his words as a hint that he could reconsider retirement.

However, Brady's latest post also comes amid changes to his business interests outside American football, raising questions about his next move.

Brady's 'New Chapter' Message Fuels Comeback Speculation

Brady recently shared an Instagram post featuring an excerpt from his 199 newsletter, reflecting on the importance of preparation, discipline and embracing new challenges.

'But if I want to write a new chapter–the next one–all that work is in front of me, not behind me. And I embrace that work because the work IS the chapter,' he wrote.

The 49-year-old also explained how preparation had remained a constant throughout his professional career, both during his playing days and his transition into broadcasting.

'This is an excerpt from the 199 newsletter I sent out this morning. Process, diligence, and preparation are things that have been there as a steadying force throughout my life, on the peaks and in the valleys. Whether it was 23 years in the locker room, or the last 3 in the trailer outside, I feel lucky to have fallen in love with the process of getting ready.'

The message quickly attracted attention, with several fans suggesting that Brady should return to the field.

'Suit up the Bucs need u,' one commenter wrote.

'AR getting busy. Come on back we wanna see 2010s ball,' another fan said.

'Time to play for the Vikings old man,' someone wrote.

'You going to the Vikings??' another one added.

Brady's Legendary NFL Career and Comeback Possibility

Selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady developed into one of the greatest quarterbacks in American football history.

He spent 20 seasons in New England before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning another Super Bowl during his first campaign with the franchise.

Across 23 seasons, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles, including six with the Patriots and one with Tampa Bay. He also collected three NFL Most Valuable Player awards, five Super Bowl MVP honours and 15 Pro Bowl selections. He retired with 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes.

Brady initially announced his retirement in February 2022 but reversed his decision 40 days later. He eventually confirmed his departure in February 2023.

In March 2026, Brady revealed that he had previously contacted the NFL about potentially unretiring for a second time.

A return would also require him to sell his minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders because NFL ownership rules prohibit active players from holding ownership interests in franchises.

Brady's Broadcasting Career and Business Interests

Since retiring, Brady has remained involved in football as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt, under a reported 10-year, $375 million (£283 million) deal.

He also became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024 and holds a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

His latest post follows his departure from Birmingham City, where he had been a minority investor since August 2023. However, neither development confirms an NFL comeback, with Brady still focused on broadcasting and business ventures.