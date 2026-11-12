Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has died aged 64 following an acute illness, his wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Storm confirmed the news in an emotional social media statement, describing her husband's death as 'sudden and unexpected' and expressing her heartbreak over the loss.

'Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,' she wrote.

The veteran sports broadcaster died on Wednesday, 11 November, after a 34-year career at NBC Sports. He was widely recognised as one of the most familiar voices in American sports broadcasting, particularly for his golf and Olympic coverage.

Hannah Storm Remembers Husband as 'One of a Kind'

In her statement, Storm remembered Hicks as a devoted husband of more than 30 years, a loving father to their three daughters and a cherished friend.

'Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around,' she wrote.

She recalled how he brought energy and laughter into every room, describing him as endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny.

'He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered,' Storm added.

According to the New York Post, Storm and Hicks met in 1989 while working as sports anchors for CNN in Atlanta. They married in January 1994 and raised three daughters together: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

NBC Sports Pays Tribute to 34-Year Veteran

NBC Sports, where Hicks worked from 1992 until his death, also released a statement recognising his contributions to the network and the sporting world.

In a statement attributed to executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon, the network described Hicks as an extraordinary colleague, friend and broadcaster.

'In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history,' they said.

The network highlighted his work covering Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football and numerous other major sporting events.

However, Hicks was particularly well known as the signature voice of NBC's golf coverage, a role he had held since 2000.

'Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humour informed and entertained fans for decades,' the executives said, adding that he was equally admired for his generosity and encouragement towards colleagues.

Legendary Broadcaster Called Some of Sports' Biggest Moments

Born in Tucson, Arizona, Hicks graduated from the University of Arizona in 1984 with a journalism degree. According to the New York Post, he began his broadcasting career locally before joining CNN in 1989 and NBC Sports in 1992.

Golf Channel reported that he became NBC's lead golf commentator in 2000. Among his memorable calls were Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open play-off putt and the United States swimming team's comeback at the Beijing Olympics.

According to Bleacher Report, Hicks also covered 16 Olympic Games and served as Notre Dame's lead football commentator from 2013 to 2016 and again from 2024 through 2026.

He was part of NBCUniversal's team behind its 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, which won a Sports Emmy Award in the Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event category.

ESPN Pays Tribute to Dan Hicks

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro also issued a statement expressing the network's condolences to Storm and her family.

'We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, a respected voice in sports broadcasting and husband of longtime ESPN anchor Hannah Storm,' Pitaro said.

He described Storm as a cherished member of the ESPN family and extended the network's support to her, their daughters and Hicks' colleagues at NBC Sports.

Hicks is survived by Storm and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley.