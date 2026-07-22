Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell has been arrested in Ohio over allegations he failed to pay more than $100,000 (£75,000) in child support, according to court records and US media reports.

Bell, 33, was arrested on 19 July by officers from the Jackson Township Police Department after authorities executed a warrant issued in Michigan. He is currently being held at Stark County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

Court records from Kent County, Michigan, show Bell faces three felony counts of failing to pay child support. The alleged arrears totalled $112,522.89 (£84,000) as of 3 February.

The warrant relates to a child support case involving one of Bell's children in Michigan. Although the former NFL player reportedly lives in California, he was in Canton, Ohio, for an autograph signing when he was taken into custody.

The case has drawn fresh attention because Bell was once among the NFL's highest-paid running backs. During the peak of his career, he signed contracts worth tens of millions of dollars and was widely regarded as one of American football's elite offensive players.

Bell's Lawyer Disputes Child Support Calculations

Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, has challenged the allegations and disputed the way the child support obligations were calculated.

Shaffer said Bell is being 'inaccurately' charged for child support based on the salary he earned during his career as a professional athlete rather than his current financial position.

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The lawyer has not disclosed Bell's present income, and no further court filings explaining the defence have been made public.

Michigan law allows criminal charges to be brought in some cases involving significant unpaid court-ordered child support. The allegations against Bell remain unproven, and the former NFL star has not entered a public plea.

No timetable has yet been announced for his transfer or next court appearance.

The arrest adds Bell to a growing list of retired professional athletes who have faced legal disputes involving child support after leaving elite sport, where earnings often fluctuate sharply following retirement.

From NFL Stardom to Legal Battle

Bell entered the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-round selection in the 2013 Draft and quickly established himself as one of the league's most dynamic running backs.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro, he became known for his patient running style and ability to contribute as both a rusher and receiver.

His career took a dramatic turn in 2018 when he sat out the entire NFL season during a high-profile contract dispute with the Steelers. The holdout dominated headlines and intensified debate over the league's franchise tag system and player contracts.

Bell eventually signed with the New York Jets in 2019 before later joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His final NFL appearance came during the 2021 season.

Bell finished his professional career with 6,554 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns, adding more than 3,000 receiving yards during an eight-season NFL career. Since retiring from American football, he has remained in the public eye through celebrity boxing bouts, autograph appearances and media engagements.

The criminal case remains ongoing, and the allegations against Bell have yet to be tested in court.