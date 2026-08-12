Pat McAfee has found himself caught in a political storm after appearing shoulder-to-shoulder with Donald Trump at the Patriot Games, with critics accusing the ESPN personality of being 'MAGA' despite his repeated insistence that he is 'not a politics person'.

The former NFL punter was seen accompanying the president during the event and later sitting beside him, prompting a wave of angry reactions online from viewers who questioned whether McAfee's actions matched his carefully maintained distance from politics.

McAfee Appears Beside Trump at the Patriot Games

The controversy erupted after McAfee joined Trump at the Patriot Games in Geneva, Ohio, where the president attended the closing stages of the youth sporting competition.

The event brought together 120 teenage athletes aged between 14 and 17, with young competitors representing states and territories across the country. The athletes competed in events including track and field, football, basketball, dodgeball and tug-of-war, with a $250,000 scholarship prize pool at stake.

Trump arrived at a large reception and was accompanied by McAfee as he made his way into the venue. The ESPN host was also seen helping Trump find his way towards the stage before the pair later sat together while watching the competition.

The unusually close appearance immediately attracted attention, particularly because McAfee has previously stressed that he does not consider himself a political commentator.

Had a BLAST celebrating high schoolers from across the country with the Heads of Disney, ABC, ESPN, and… The United States Of America



I’m proud of all parties getting behind this important initiative to keep future generations excited about remaining active.



Cheers to the… pic.twitter.com/FcaLih39qV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 12, 2026

Online Critics Brand McAfee 'MAGA'

Images and footage of McAfee sitting next to Trump quickly spread online, with critics accusing the sports personality of abandoning his supposed political neutrality.

Some users branded him 'spineless', while others revived the nickname 'MAGAfee', a label previously used by critics who believe McAfee has become increasingly comfortable around Trump.

One commenter wrote, 'Good to know he's a spineless POS like the rest of them.'

Another mocked his previous comments about politics, writing, 'I'm not a politics person.' Also, 'Pat MAGAfee.'

A third critic simply wrote, 'Lick that boot, Pat!'

The backlash was not limited to McAfee's decision to sit beside Trump. His relaxed interaction with the president, including lightly touching Trump's shoulder and directing him towards the stage, became another talking point among critics who argued that the scene looked more like an endorsement than a strictly sporting interaction.

McAfee Has Insisted He Is Not Political

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The criticism has particular force because McAfee has repeatedly attempted to separate his sports career from political debates.

The ESPN personality has previously acknowledged that he has been pulled into political controversies, but said he did not see himself as a political person. He has also argued that discussions surrounding politics can quickly become overwhelming and that his primary focus remains sports and entertainment.

Trump has previously appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, while McAfee also took his programme to Washington, DC, for a UFC event held at the White House.

McAfee defended his decision to speak with Trump during a previous appearance, arguing that Trump was the sitting president and Commander-in-Chief. He also said that discussing sports with Trump was different from engaging in a political discussion.

That history has now provided fresh ammunition for critics who believe his relationship with the president has become difficult to reconcile with his claims of political neutrality.