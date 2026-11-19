Olympic bobsleigh champion Lisa Buckwitz says a sponsorship deal with OnlyFans pays for the team around her sled. The German told BILD in January 2026 that traditional sponsors alone did not provide enough to fund a season, which includes bonuses for the athletes who push her sled at the start.

OnlyFans is not her only income. Buckwitz is also employed by Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, which pays her a salary. She calls OnlyFans a sponsor alongside that job. She says she will post no naked pictures on the site, which is known for adult content. In February she won Olympic silver at Milan-Cortina.

What a Bobsleigh Season Costs

'It's a stroke of luck for me, as it allows me to finance my team,' Buckwitz told Bild. She listed plane tickets, equipment, training camps, and the push bonuses. BILD put a season's cost at around €50,000 (about $59,000), while US Magazine reported that her three-month subscription bundles started at $59.98 (£45.57/€54.54). She announced the partnership on Instagram in November 2024.

Buckwitz won gold in the two-woman event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as a pusher, then became a pilot. She finished fourth in Beijing in 2022 and won the two-woman world title in Winterberg in 2024. She called the OnlyFans arrangement 'something completely normal', and said the platform's sexual side 'is of course a topic'. She has posted pictures of herself in a bikini or a sports bra.

Why an Olympic Champion Needs a Second Income

Her interview carried a blunter line about what an Olympic gold medal is actually worth to a sponsor. 'Sure, I'm an Olympic champion. But nobody's interested in Lisa Buckwitz just because of the gold medal,' she said, calling it 'a bit sad' that she cannot focus on competing alone. She described that as the downside of her sport.

Buckwitz is not alone among Olympians who have turned to the platform. The Associated Press reported in 2024 that athletes were joining OnlyFans to fund their careers, among them the British speed skater Elise Christie, the Team GB divers Matthew Dixon, Daniel Goodfellow and Matty Lee, and the Spanish fencer Yulen Pereira.

Rob Koehler, director general of the campaign group Global Athlete, told the agency that the entire funding model for Olympic sport is broken, because the International Olympic Committee generates more than $1.7 billion (about £1.3 billion) a year and does not pay the athletes who compete. The IOC expressed no concern about the situation, the agency reported.

What She Posts, and What She Won

Buckwitz said on Instagram that subscribers would see training days, team dynamics, and race-day rituals. She posed naked on the Playboy Germany cover with Austrian skeleton racer Janine Flock before the 2022 Olympics, but draws the line at that on the subscription site.

In Cortina she finished fourth in the monobob. Her silver with Neele Schuten came 0.53 seconds behind German winners Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, and made her the second woman to win Olympic bobsleigh medals as both a pusher and a pilot. She has not said publicly whether the OnlyFans deal continues.