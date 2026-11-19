Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been publicly accused of abuse and neglect by influencer Tiffanie Ray, who has threatened to reveal further details of their alleged dispute. The allegations have attracted attention as the veteran NFL receiver continues his season in Washington, although the claims have not been independently substantiated.

Ray sparked controversy after sharing a series of Instagram Stories directly addressing Diggs, accusing the football player of 'abuse' and 'neglect' without providing a detailed explanation of the alleged incidents.

In one post, she warned that she would no longer protect those involved, writing: 'Count your days because everyone will find out about the ABUSE / NEGLECT ETC.'

A woman named Tiffanie Ray has made some damning accusations/implications towards Stefon Diggs.



Tf den happened now??? pic.twitter.com/lbkHgJGKjM — Mílagro (@MilagroGramz) November 17, 2026

She subsequently addressed people close to her who had apparently advised her to handle the matter privately.

'Please stop telling me to keep my business to myself and to stay calm. IT'S NOT HAPPENING EVENTUALLY Y'ALL WAS GONE HEAR ABOUT IT ANYWAYS,' Ray wrote.

She also added: 'One thing you not gone do is play about MINE or MY LIFE...'

Ray later shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Diggs, which appeared to contain threats to 'beat' her. However, the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the messages have not been independently established.

Tiffanie releases alleged text messages of her being threatened… https://t.co/oPauTmSiVY pic.twitter.com/9xX5PgDUjs — Mílagro (@MilagroGramz) November 18, 2026

The influencer has not publicly provided a comprehensive account of the alleged abuse or clarified the nature of her relationship with Diggs. Social media users have speculated about a possible personal connection, but neither has publicly confirmed the details.

Diggs had not publicly responded to the accusations as of 19 November. There has also been no confirmed announcement of a police investigation or criminal charges connected to Ray's claims.

Diggs' NFL Career Spans Four Teams

The allegations come during another important chapter in Diggs' professional career. The 32-year-old joined the Washington Commanders in August 2026 after previously playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

Selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs gradually established himself as one of the league's productive wide receivers.

His career breakthrough came after joining Buffalo in 2020. He recorded 1,535 receiving yards that season, becoming the NFL's leading receiver in that statistical category. He subsequently surpassed 1,400 yards in 2022, recording 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Diggs earned four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honours during his career. He also recorded seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons between 2018 and 2023.

After a brief spell with Houston in 2024, he joined New England in 2025, finishing with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Washington signed him in 2026 to strengthen its receiving options. Through eight appearances in the current campaign, he has recorded 36 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL Policy Could Bring Further Scrutiny

Ray's allegations could attract attention from the league if evidence emerges supporting claims of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy allows disciplinary action for prohibited conduct even without a criminal conviction. Its rules specifically cover actual or threatened physical violence, including domestic and dating violence.

However, an accusation alone does not establish a policy violation, and any potential investigation would require an assessment of the available evidence.

For now, neither the Commanders nor the NFL has publicly announced disciplinary action against Diggs over Ray's allegations.