Toshifumi Suzuki, the pioneering retail executive who transformed Japan's commercial landscape and built 7-Eleven into the world's largest convenience store chain, has died of heart failure at the age of 93.

The Tokyo-based parent conglomerate, Seven & i Holdings, confirmed his passing on Monday, 25 May, stating that Suzuki had died a week earlier on 18 May, as reported by Reuters. Widely acclaimed as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, Suzuki spearheaded a retail revolution that reshaped everyday life in Japan, turning convenience stores from small corner shops into an essential part of the country's daily routine.

'We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and support shown to him during his lifetime, and respectfully inform you of his passing,' Seven & i Holdings announced in an official corporate statement released to the public.

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Who Was Toshifumi Suzuki?

The 93-year-old retail executive was born in Nagano Prefecture on 1 December 1932. Suzuki was the ninth of ten children of Jinshiro Suzuki, a dedicated public servant, and eventually served as the town's mayor. His mother, Hisami, managed the family's farm and ran a local silkworm business. He graduated from Chuo University in 1956 before joining the supermarket retailer Ito-Yokado in 1963.

As a leader, Suzuki was known for defying the stereotype of the traditional, consensus-driven Japanese executive. He was notoriously demanding of his staff, famously urging them to constantly 'adapt to change' and 'listen to the customer.'

Toshifumi Suzuki, the Japanese businessman who helped build 7-Eleven into a global convenience store giant, has died at 93. - Nikkei/NHK pic.twitter.com/0Fw5kpUQag — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 25, 2026

Defying Corporate Scepticism to Launch an Empire

In the early 1970s, Suzuki had a corporate visit to the United States; from there, a turning point for the Japanese retail sector began. During his visit, Suzuki saw the small-format shops operated by Southland Corporation under the 7-Eleven banner. At the time, Japan's domestic market was pivoting aggressively toward massive American-style supermarkets, leading analysts to dismiss small neighbourhood stores as an obsolete concept.

When Suzuki proposed to adapt the US 7-Eleven's franchise model for urban Japanese consumers, he faced a massive institutional opposition. As reported by The Straits Times, Suzuki reflected on the overwhelming resistance in a 2013 interview.

'When I first decided to bring 7-Eleven to Japan, everybody said it won't succeed and opposed the idea – executives, university professors, consultants, all of them. I knew they were wrong.'

Suzuki founded Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973 and opened the country's first 24-hour franchise outlet in Toyosu, Tokyo, in May 1974. The venture defied all initial pessimistic projections, growing rapidly into a dominant force in national retail distribution

He also pioneered the use of data-driven inventory management and built a business model focused on fresh, ready-to-eat meals and fast stock turnover, helping turn convenience stores into a vital part of Japan's retail landscape.

Rescuing the American Parent Company

In 1990, a definitive shift in global retail power occurred. The original US parent company of 7-Eleven, Southland Corporation, has filed for bankruptcy protection under the weight of massive debt.

Suzuki then stepped up and orchestrated a strategic intervention to acquire a majority stake in Southland in 1991. Through a restructuring programme, Suzuki successfully revitalised the struggling American business and converted it into a subsidiary of the Japanese corporate entity.

In 2005, he consolidated these diverse business operations under a single umbrella holding structure, creating Seven & i Holdings, where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In 2016, however, Suzuki stepped down as chairman following a boardroom dispute regarding corporate succession strategies and board representation.

Today, the global conglomerate manages an expansive network exceeding 85,000 retail outlets worldwide, with approximately one quarter of those locations operating within Japan.