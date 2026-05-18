A profound sense of loss has swept through the global Christian broadcasting community following the announcement that Rev. James Robison has passed away at age 82. On 17 May 2026, his ministry released an official statement confirming the death of the long-time television host. While the announcement detailed his departure, it provided no official cause of death.

As supporters reflect on his multi-decade ministry, attention has also turned to his public family life. James and his wife, Betty, essentially built their whole lives around a shared calling. They managed to juggle massive humanitarian projects worldwide while still keeping things close to home, dedicating a huge part of their time to helping everyday couples build stronger marriages. The couple became familiar faces on Christian television, all while raising their three children in a faithful, grounded home.

From Pasadena to a Billion Homes Worldwide

Read more Rev. James Robison Cause of Death Update: LIFE Outreach International Founder, Dies at 82 Rev. James Robison Cause of Death Update: LIFE Outreach International Founder, Dies at 82

Born in Pasadena, Texas, James launched his TV ministry back in 1968. Over the years, his main show, LIFE Today, grew into a highly recognizable staple of Christian talk television. By the time he passed away, his broadcast had grown to reach an estimated one billion homes around the world.

Having a massive platform on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) gave James the reach to talk to almost anyone. But what really made him stick was how real he was. He never hid his rough upbringing, often opening up about how finding faith completely turned his world around. People appreciated that he didn't sugarcoat his past, and that vulnerability is exactly why viewers felt such a strong bond with him.

Raising a Family in the TV Spotlight

At the heart of his life and public ministry was his decades-long marriage to Betty. Together, they raised three kids, learning how to balance everyday family life with the demands of a rapidly growing international ministry. Although the couple kept information about their children mostly private, family values remained core to their teachings.

Tragedy touched the household in 2012 when one of their daughters died from throat cancer. Following this loss, appearances by both James and Betty at ministry events occasionally included frank discussion of grief and faith. These vulnerable moments allowed the couple to minister directly to others experiencing bereavement.

Reports of James Robison's death note that he and his wife were also grandparents to 11 grandchildren. This family stayed a fixture of his public persona, even as his spiritual responsibilities expanded globally. He consistently asserted that faith, marriage, and family life were core to his public ministry.

Building a Global Legacy of Humanitarian Relief and Faith

Beyond television, the minister authored many books on religion and founded The Stream, a Christian news website, in 2015. But his biggest lasting impact is easily LIFE Outreach International. He founded this Christian charity to bring practical help to people worldwide, backing everything from feeding programs and clean water wells to hands-on disaster relief efforts.

When news of his passing broke, countless supporters went online to share their condolences and talk about the incredible impact his ministry had on their lives.

On social media, the ministry shared an official statement regarding the loss. 'It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International. James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world,' shared on their social media.

Others prayed for Betty Robison and her family as they mourned the passing of the longtime pastor. These online reports highlight how his humanitarian efforts leave a lasting impact on Christian ministry. His global reach and extensive philanthropic accomplishments will undoubtedly be remembered by dedicated followers worldwide.