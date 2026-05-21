A morning dispute over a drive-thru order took a tragic turn in Indiana when a 75-year-old woman died inside a coffee shop shortly after engaging in a violent physical struggle with a restaurant employee.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has taken the unusual step of releasing complete, high-quality security camera footage of the 13 May incident to combat what authorities describe as inaccurate online speculation.

The video documents the final minutes of Anita Ann Grayson, who became unresponsive on the dining room floor following a frantic encounter that has stunned the local community and triggered a comprehensive homicide investigation.

The Berating Inside the Coffee Shop

The tragic event began at approximately 8:09am at the Tim Hortons branch located at 3975 Ice Way, near Lima Road. According to the police press release, Grayson entered the main lobby of the establishment to voice a complaint regarding an unspecified error made with her drive-thru order.

NEW: 75-year-old dies after physical fight with 20-year-old shift leader at Fort Wayne Tim Hortons



On May 13, 2026, Anita Ann Grayson entered the Tim Hortons lobby on Ice Way/Lima Road in Fort Wayne to complain about her drive-thru order.



She began berating a 17-year-old female… pic.twitter.com/glcx17FmlB — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) May 19, 2026

Witnesses stated, and the video appears to show, that Grayson immediately began aggressively berating a 17-year-old female employee behind the counter. In an apparent attempt to protect the teenager, a 20-year-old female shift leader stepped in to intervene and instructed Grayson to leave the premises.

Security footage shows the shift leader placing her hands out to prevent the customer from approaching the younger employee. As seen in the video, Grayson forcefully shoved the shift leader backward before striking her directly in the face, leaving scratches and knocking off her glasses, the report said.

Violent Struggle on the Floor

After Grayson 'smacked' the employee in the face, the situation further escalated into a violent physical struggle on the floor. In the video, the 20-year-old shift leader moved toward Grayson while swinging her arms in an effort to defend herself, causing both women to grapple and tumble heavily onto the floor.

During the struggle on the ground, two other Tim Hortons employees rushed forward to separate the pair. However, workers struggled to free the shift leader because Grayson had gripped the worker by the hair. The police report indicated, 'Grayson pulled a chunk of hair from the shift lead's head, leaving a raw area on the top of her head.'

Once the physical altercation was successfully broken up, the employees retreated behind the service counter. Grayson walked over to a nearby dining table, sat down, and began making a phone call. Whilst waiting for emergency services to arrive, she was observed picking up the torn piece of employee hair from the floor and placing it directly inside her handbag.

Sudden Collapse and Investigation

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Moments later, at 8:22am, Grayson laid down flat on the floor. The coffee shop staff noticed her condition changing and attempted to assist, with the shift leader even bringing over a cup of water. By the time the first police officer entered the building, Grayson was entirely unconscious.

Paramedics performed emergency life-saving measures on the scene before rushing the elderly woman to a local hospital, where she was officially pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the brawl, and the case remains under active review. The Allen County Coroner's Office is currently conducting an autopsy and has yet to rule on Grayson's cause and manner of death. However, The Independent reported that preliminary findings showed that there were 'no significant contributory injuries.'

Fort Wayne Police Department Addressed the Incident

In an official press release, the Fort Wayne Police Department addressed the public interest surrounding the case. They noted that limited details were initially released out of respect for the family, but a 'dangerously false narrative' circulating publicly on social media forced the department to publish the raw facts and footage.

'The Fort Wayne Police Department recognizes that any loss of life is tragic,' the statement read. 'When the circumstances surrounding a death are not immediately clear, those circumstances must be thoroughly and professionally investigated.'