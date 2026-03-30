Donald Trump has come under renewed fire after reviving a disputed claim that Toyota pledged a $10 billion investment in the United States, while describing a '92-year-old owner' who does not match any living figure linked to the company.

The controversy stems from remarks made during a recent Cabinet meeting, where Trump once again recounted a story about meeting a senior Toyota figure in Japan and encouraging a major investment into American manufacturing.

Similar Statements Made in October 2025

In retelling the anecdote, he described the individual as being 'about 92' and portrayed him as an owner who personally committed to the deal. The claim immediately raised eyebrows, as it appeared to conflict with widely known facts about Toyota's leadership.

This was not the first time the claim had surfaced. Trump initially made similar statements in October 2025 during a trip to Asia, asserting that Toyota had agreed to invest $10 billion across multiple US states. Within a day, the company publicly contradicted the assertion.

Despite that earlier denial, the story has resurfaced in nearly identical form, prompting fresh criticism and renewed fact checking.

Who Trump May Have Been Referring To

Read more Donald Trump's Toyota Claim Faces Scrutiny After Saying 92-Year-Old 'Owner' Pledged $10 Billion Despite Death in 2023 Donald Trump's Toyota Claim Faces Scrutiny After Saying 92-Year-Old 'Owner' Pledged $10 Billion Despite Death in 2023

At the centre of the confusion is the identity of the person Trump described. The current chairman of Toyota is Akio Toyoda, who is 69 years old and remains active in the company's leadership.

Akio Toyoda previously served as president and chief executive before stepping into his current role in 2023. He is part of the founding family but holds less than one per cent of the company's shares, meaning he is not an owner in the way Trump suggested.

The only Toyota figure who could loosely match the description of a 90 plus executive is Shoichiro Toyoda, a former chairman and a key figure in the company's history. However, he died in April 2023 at the age of 97.

This has led many observers to conclude that Trump may have confused different individuals or misstated key details, resulting in a description that does not align with any current executive.

The $10 Billion Investment Claim Explained

The investment figure itself has also been the subject of dispute. When Trump first claimed that Toyota had pledged $10 billion, company representatives moved quickly to clarify the situation.

Toyota stated that while it remains committed to investing in the United States, no specific promise of a new $10 billion package had been made during discussions with Trump. Executives explained that the figure likely reflected ongoing or previously planned investments rather than a fresh commitment.

Shortly after the initial claims, Toyota did announce a $10 billion investment plan over five years. However, analysts noted that much of this spending had already been anticipated as part of long term strategy rather than a direct response to political negotiations.

This distinction has become central to the debate, with critics arguing that Trump presented an existing trajectory as a newly secured deal.

Claim Continues to Draw Criticism

The renewed attention highlights broader concerns about accuracy in public statements, particularly when they involve major corporations and international partnerships.

Critics argue that repeating a claim that has already been publicly disputed undermines trust and creates confusion about economic policy. The added inconsistency over the identity and age of the Toyota figure has further intensified scrutiny.

At the same time, supporters suggest that the broader message about encouraging foreign investment remains valid, even if specific details are contested.