Fresh claims about US President Donald Trump have spread rapidly online after a viral social media post alleged that Fox News staff secretly used Vicks VapoRub under their noses while interviewing him because of an overwhelming smell. The accusation, which included graphic descriptions comparing Trump's odour to 'roast beef diarrhea', triggered widespread reactions across X and reignited long-running rumours surrounding the president's hygiene.

Despite the viral attention, there is no evidence that the alleged memo exists. The claim originated from a satirical social media account known for publishing fabricated political stories, and no credible news organisation has verified the allegation. While criticism and speculation about Trump's alleged body odour have circulated for years, the latest story has been widely dismissed as fictional.

Viral Vicks VapoRub Memo Claim Traced To Satirical Account

The allegation began after a viral tweet from The Halfway Post claiming that a leaked Fox News memo instructed interviewers to apply Vicks VapoRub beneath their nostrils before interviewing Trump. The post quoted an unnamed Fox producer allegedly describing Trump's smell as 'roast beef diarrhea'. The account further claimed presenters used the ointment to mask the odour during on-air interviews with the president.

However, The Halfway Post is a satirical account and not a legitimate news source. No verified Fox News memo has surfaced publicly, and no credible journalist or media outlet has corroborated the claim.

The rumour nevertheless gained traction because it echoed previous online discussions regarding Trump's alleged hygiene and physical condition. Users on social media reposted screenshots of the satirical post as though it were genuine reporting.

BREAKING: A leaked memo from Fox News reveals that the network's interviewers regularly use Vicks VapoRub under their noses when interviewing Donald Trump because he smells like, as one Fox producer described it, “roast beef diarrhea.” — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) May 24, 2026

Earlier 'Rotten Roast Beef' Trump Story Was Also Debunked

The Halfway Post had previously circulated another viral claim alleging that Trump 'smelled like rotten roast beef' and repeatedly passed gas during a January meeting with oil executives at the White House.

That allegation also spread widely online before fact-checkers intervened. According to a Yahoo fact-check, the story originated from satire and was not supported by any verified attendee or reputable news organisation.

The January meeting itself later attracted attention for separate reasons after critics raised concerns about Trump's behaviour and cognitive state during discussions with oil executives. Some observers questioned whether Trump appeared disorganised or confused during parts of the event, sparking concerns about dementia.

At the event, Trump suddenly said, 'I gotta look at this myself' and made his way toward the door. 'Wow. What a, what a view. This is the door to the ballroom,' he remarked and an 'uncomfortable laughter' could be heard in the background.

His comments particularly about the 'view' and 'ballroom' were highlighted as particularly confusing because there was no view. Also, the doorway led outdoors and not to the ballroom.

Trump Odour Rumours Persist Despite Lack Of Verified Evidence

Read more Overweight Trump Uses Placard to Hide His Waist From Press After Admitting He Looked 'Fat' Next to Xi Jinping Overweight Trump Uses Placard to Hide His Waist From Press After Admitting He Looked 'Fat' Next to Xi Jinping

Although the latest Fox News allegation has been debunked, rumours surrounding Trump's alleged smell have persisted for years through comments made by critics and former associates.

Comedian Noel Casler, who previously worked on 'The Apprentice,' has repeatedly claimed Trump has worn diapers since the 1990s. Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger also drew attention online after describing Trump's odour as 'truly something to behold' and warning followers to 'wear a mask' around him.

Other critics and online commentators have described the alleged odour as a mix of armpits, ketchup, buttocks and makeup combined. These accounts remain anecdotal and unverified, with no medical or official evidence supporting the claims.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the claim that Fox News interviewers secretly used Vicks VapoRub because Trump smelled like 'roast beef diarrhea' remains unsupported by credible evidence and originated from a satirical source.