The investigation into the death of Isak Andic has taken a major turn after Spanish authorities arrested his son in connection with the billionaire's fatal hiking incident, bringing renewed attention to one of Europe's most prominent retail families. What was initially treated as a tragic accident is now being examined as a possible homicide, according to officials involved in the case.

Mango Founder Behind Global Fashion Empire

Isak Andic founded Mango in Barcelona in 1984 after moving to Spain from Turkey as a teenager, going on to build one of Europe's most recognisable fast-fashion brands.

What began as a single retail store grew rapidly under a franchising model that supported aggressive international expansion. Over time, Mango became one of Spain's most successful retail exports, operating thousands of stores worldwide and generating billions in annual revenue.

The brand built a strong commercial presence across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, establishing Andic as one of Spain's most influential business figures in the global fashion industry.

Following his death, attention has increasingly turned to his eldest son Jonathan Andic, who has held senior roles within Mango's leadership structure and now sits at the centre of the reopened investigation.

Death During Hiking Trip Under Renewed Scrutiny

Andic died in December 2024 while hiking in the Montserrat mountain region near Barcelona. The incident was initially reported as a fall during a family outing and treated by authorities as an accident.

That assessment has since been revisited. Investigators reportedly reopened the case after identifying inconsistencies in witness accounts, alongside forensic findings that raised new questions about the circumstances of the fall.

Spanish judicial sources have not reached a final conclusion, but the investigation has moved beyond a standard accident review into a broader criminal inquiry, with prosecutors continuing to assess evidence gathered since the case was reopened.

Read more 5 Photos of Jonathan Andic: Mango Heir Arrested Over Billionaire Father's Fatal Cliff Fall in Spain 5 Photos of Jonathan Andic: Mango Heir Arrested Over Billionaire Father's Fatal Cliff Fall in Spain

Son Arrested Amid Renewed Investigation

A significant development came in May 2026 when Jonathan Andic, Isak Andic's eldest son, was arrested by Spanish police in connection with his father's death, according to Reuters.

Jonathan Andic is a senior figure within Mango's corporate structure and was reportedly the only person present with his father during the hiking trip in 2024. Investigators are now examining his account of events alongside forensic material gathered during the inquiry.

He has not been convicted of any offence and remains under judicial investigation. He denies wrongdoing and has not been formally charged.

Spanish media have reported that inheritance and financial considerations are among the lines of inquiry being explored, although authorities have not confirmed any motive. The case remains subject to judicial secrecy under Spanish legal procedures.

Corporate and Public Scrutiny Intensifies

The arrest has placed the Andic family under renewed scrutiny, raising questions around succession planning and corporate governance at Mango during an already sensitive period for the business.

While Mango itself has not been accused of wrongdoing, the case has drawn significant international attention due to the scale of the company, the legacy of its founder, and the unresolved circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Spanish courts continuing to assess testimony and forensic evidence. No trial date has been set, and officials have not indicated when a final decision in the case is expected.