The global religious community is mourning the loss of a monumental figure following the death of Rev. James Robison. The esteemed televangelist and founder of LIFE Outreach International died at the age of 82 on 17 May, leaving behind a decades‑long legacy that reached far beyond the pulpit.

Representatives for the prominent Christian leader announced his death through a public statement distributed across his official social media platforms. Authorities and family members have not yet disclosed a specific cause of death.

From Small‑Town Texas To A Worldwide Audience Of Billions

Robison started out in Pasadena, Texas, pushing through a lot of tough times early on to eventually build an international platform. He often talked about feeling called to the ministry when he was just a kid, and he officially kicked off his televangelism career back in 1968.

People probably know him best for his TV programme, LIFE Today. He and his wife, Betty, hosted the hit show together on the Trinity Broadcasting Network for decades.

Ministry records show the couple ran the broadcast starting in at least 1995. Thanks to steady syndication, the programme eventually found its way to more than a billion viewers all over the world.

He was more than just a face on television, though. Robison wrote quite a few books on faith and spirituality and kept up a packed travel schedule, preaching in over 600 cities across the globe throughout his career.

Decades Of Giving Back Through LIFE Outreach International

Eventually, Robison brought all his different charitable projects together under one roof to create LIFE Outreach International. This step allowed him to expand his focus past regular preaching and get directly involved in physical humanitarian aid.

The ministry became widely known for setting up vital feeding programmes in some of the world's poorest areas. His team also led the charge on clean‑water projects and rushed disaster relief to vulnerable communities everywhere.

The official statement regarding his passing highlighted these continuous philanthropic efforts. 'It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International,' the announcement read.

The tribute continued to emphasise his lifelong dedication to charitable work across the globe. 'James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world. Together, James and Betty stewarded a ministry that has touched countless lives and will continue impact.'

Tributes Honour A Legacy Of Compassion And Global Connection

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Following the formal announcement, hundreds of devoted followers and prominent religious figures utilised social platforms to share their condolences. The massive flood of digital messages pouring in today really shows how many lives Robison touched and the incredible network he built over the years.

Chad Prather, host of The Chad Prather Show, shared a moving tribute detailing the reverend's personal influence. 'I was absolutely heartbroken this morning to hear of the passing of my dear friend, evangelist James Robison. What an impact he made for the Kingdom in millions of lives. We celebrate his home-going today with tears of both sorrow and joy. He made an impact on my life that goes beyond words. Well done, servant of the Most High King!' he wrote.

In addition to his primary ministry work, Robison actively sought to influence modern media consumption. He successfully launched the Christian news portal, The Stream, in 2015 to provide faith-based news updates to contemporary digital audiences.

Robison leaves behind a large family, including his wife Betty, three children and 11 grandchildren. The family previously endured the tragic loss of one daughter to throat cancer in 2012.

The organisation and its loyal supporters are now preparing to appropriately honour his monumental contributions to global evangelism. His established charitable programmes and broadcasting networks are expected to continue operating under the guidance of surviving leadership.