Social distancing amidst coronavirus pandemic has given Travis Scott a chance to spend some quality time with his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster went to their backyard basketball court for a play date on Tuesday and shared a sneak peek of their game on Instagram. The "Sicko Mode" rapper uploaded an adorable video of the father-daughter basketball match on the picture-sharing site with the caption: "...!.."

As seen in the video, the 27-year-old scores a three-point basket, while Stormi, wearing grey overalls over a white T-shirt, grabs a ball and tries to shoot in the high hoop with her adorable little hands.

Interestingly, Stormi was wearing the same outfit and shoes in a picture shared by her makeup mogul mother on Instagram on the occasion of International Women's Day. However, it is unclear whether Scott and Jenner who recently sparked rumours of rekindling their romance are together in isolation with Stormi.

Jenner, who has been documenting her self-quarantine journey on Instagram, shared on Wednesday that it marked her two weeks in isolation. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star also shared a video of Stormi flaunting her temporary tattoos and adorably worrying that some of them are coming off.

A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Jenner and Scott, who announced their split in October 2019, have been together for "about a month," and had taken a break last year "because they both had so much going on."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion-dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music," the insider said.

However, her nephew Mason Disick, the eldest son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian denied the speculations of a rekindled romance on Tuesday, reports Mail Online. The 10-year-old who is social distancing after schools were closed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, told his fans in an Instagram live chat: "No, Kylie and Travis are not back together."