Donald Trump's trusted aide Natalie Harp could have her role in the president's Truth Social operation curtailed as a federal lawsuit challenges an increasingly controversial arrangement allowing wealthy subscribers to receive presidential posts ahead of ordinary users.

Known as Trump's 'Human Printer', Harp has become one of his most recognisable aides, regularly helping with his online communications. The former One America News Network presenter earned her nickname during the 2024 presidential campaign by carrying a portable printer and supplying Trump with physical copies of favourable news articles and social media posts. She has worked with Trump since 2022 and became his executive assistant and special assistant after he returned to the White House.

White House aide Natalie Harp may be permanently barred from managing Trump’s social media after a new Federal Court filing proposes blocking her & other aides from posting for him.This comes after Intercept filed a lawsuit challenging Truth Social’s paid subscription feature. pic.twitter.com/7eGLaO0CVH — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 17, 2026

Now, her involvement in his digital operation has landed her in an extraordinary legal dispute.

Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino Face Potential Posting Restrictions

In a filing submitted on Friday, 13 November, The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation argued that US District Judge J. Paul Oetken could restrict Harp and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino from publishing official government announcements on Trump's behalf.

The proposal is an alternative to the plaintiffs' broader request to restrict Trump himself from using Truth Social to publish official announcements while the paid subscription service remains in operation.

Their argument is that restricting aides who regularly post for the president could prevent paying subscribers from receiving certain government updates ahead of the wider public.

Trump's $100,000-a-Month Truth API Controversy

At the heart of the Donald Trump Truth Social lawsuit is Truth API, a paid data service introduced by Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.

Reuters reported that the service gives paying customers faster access to Trump's posts, reportedly about 50 milliseconds ahead of ordinary users. The reported price is $100,000 (£75,840) a month, with a discounted rate of $60,000 (£45,504) a month for customers committing to a three-year subscription.

Reuters reported that Bloomberg, Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading had signed up for the service. For high-frequency trading firms, even milliseconds can matter when presidential announcements about tariffs, economic policy or international conflicts move financial markets.

'No Right to Sell': Explosive Accusation Against Trump

The plaintiffs argue that the arrangement gives wealthy customers preferential access to government information that should be public.

When the lawsuit was filed in August, Intercept editor-in-chief Ben Muessig delivered a blistering accusation.

'Trump is trying to enrich himself by privatizing government information that he has no right to sell,' Muessig said.

The Trump administration disputes the allegations, arguing that Truth API does not violate the Constitution and that the plaintiffs cannot demonstrate harm the court can remedy. Trump Media has also defended the service, pointing to the availability of presidential communications through other platforms and subscription-based news outlets.

What Happens Next?

Judge Oetken is expected to hear arguments on Thursday, 19 November, over the administration's motion to dismiss, including whether the plaintiffs have legal standing to pursue the case.

The hearing will not automatically decide Harp's future, but the lawsuit puts her unusual position in Trump's communications operation under scrutiny. An aide known for helping shape the president's online messaging could find her ability to publish official announcements challenged in court, as questions mount over whether access to presidential information should come with a six-figure monthly price tag.