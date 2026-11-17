President Donald Trump told a reporter to 'Be careful' when asked about Iranian drones outside the White House on 16 November 2026. The exchange came as US intelligence reports described possible Iranian plans for an attack against senior administration figures in Washington. The intelligence did not establish that an attack was imminent.

CNN reported that seven US officials had described intelligence suggesting Tehran was considering a dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack.

The officials disagreed over whether Iran could carry out such an operation. The reporting therefore describes a possible threat, not confirmation of an active plot.

Donald Trump Tells Reporter 'Be Careful' Over Iranian Drone Question

The journalist asked Trump whether he was worried about Iranian drones targeting him personally during a press exchange before his departure from Washington.

'I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too,' Trump replied, according to a transcript of the exchange. He then added, 'Be careful.'

Trump did not identify intelligence supporting the scenario raised in the question or say that a drone attack was imminent. His reply came during a longer conversation with reporters covering subjects ranging from Iran to his forthcoming meetings in Asia.

The question concerned a hypothetical attack involving drones. The intelligence described in CNN's report concerned possible Iranian planning involving chemical weapons or a dirty bomb. The reports do not establish that the question and the intelligence concerned the same threat.

CNN's reporting also did not establish that Iranian leaders had authorised an attack. It described potential planning and uncertainty among officials about whether Iran had the people and resources to carry it out.

Donald Trump's White House Disputes Iran Threat Reports

The White House said officials were monitoring potential threats but rejected the suggestion that there was a confirmed danger to the United States.

'We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,' spokesperson Lauren Bis said.

CNN's report described possible Iranian preparations in Washington, including locations and potential targets discussed in intelligence briefings. Sources characterised the planning as giving Tehran options, rather than as proof that its leaders had authorised an attack.

Officials also questioned whether Iran had the people and resources in place to execute such a plan. That uncertainty is central to the reporting: possible preparations are not the same as confirmation of an operational plot.

Iran's mission to the United Nations rejected allegations involving chemical weapons. Its spokesperson called such claims 'false and fabricated'. The response did not directly address the separate intelligence about a possible dirty bomb.

CNN also reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved into military housing following threats linked to Iran. The reported relocation does not, by itself, confirm that a proposed attack in Washington was under way.

Meanwhile, US Central Command announced that the USS Theodore Roosevelt had arrived in its operational region, alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

The carrier presence accompanied continued American military operations near Iran. The announcement does not, on its own, establish a connection between the ships' deployment and the intelligence described by CNN.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that six oil tankers had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday. That figure remains an Iranian claim, not an independently verified assessment of damage. The report does not establish whether the alleged tanker incidents are connected to the intelligence about possible attacks in Washington.