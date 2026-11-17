Video of President Donald Trump tapping his right thigh while walking towards Marine One at the White House on Monday prompted online reactions, including a comparison to calling dogs.

The movement followed similar gestures at earlier public appearances. The most recent previous instance identified in the report occurred on Veterans Day, 11 November, when Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Monday's footage captured Trump after an exchange with reporters outside the White House. He tapped his right thigh at least twice as he approached the helicopter.

His aide, Natalie Harp, and newly appointed White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, accompanied him.

Viewers Offer Different Readings of Donald Trump Video

One X user compared the gesture to a signal for pets, writing, 'Just like I do when I want my dogs to follow me'.

The comparison appeared alongside more concerned interpretations of Trump's movements in comments that the Irish Star quoted. Another viewer focused on the way he walked.

'That right leg is not alright. Watch the way he throws his foot out in front of him with every step,' the user wrote.

A third questioned, 'Why does he do that? Does he have some sort of disability?'

Those comments reflected viewers' interpretations of the footage. The report did not establish a medical cause for the tapping or provide evidence linking it to a disability. The reason for the gesture remains unexplained in the account.

Donald Trump's Health in His Physician's Words

Trump has faced months of speculation about his physical and cognitive health during his second presidency.

The report also referred to public attention surrounding his speeches, bruised hands and apparent difficulty remaining awake.

His physician, Rear Adm. Sean Barbabella, offered a positive assessment this year, stating that Trump had 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function'.

That statement addressed his health broadly. The account did not present it as a response to Monday's footage or an explanation for the thigh tapping.

Trump has consistently dismissed speculation about his health and asserted that he has 'aced' cognitive tests.

Rumours that he might be wearing a leg brace followed separate footage from late October. In that clip, he appeared to walk unsteadily towards a helicopter while tapping his leg on the White House South Lawn.

Trump repeatedly taps his thigh as he boards Marine One. Following behind him is First Lady Natalie Harp and Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/gHURmPAaFb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026

Thigh Tapping Predates Latest Donald Trump Video

The earlier appearances involved several settings, including a military ceremony, an aircraft arrival and a tribute to firefighters.

At Arlington on 11 November, Trump repeatedly tapped his thigh as he walked alongside Vice President JD Vance and military personnel during the wreath-laying ceremony.

He was seen patting the side of his leg while walking in August. In September, he tapped his leg with his right hand while descending aircraft stairs after arriving in Dallas, Texas, for an event.

On 8 September, Trump attended an event honouring firefighters killed during the 11 September 2001 terror attacks. As he walked off the stage, he slapped his thigh at least seven times with his right hand.

The repeated gestures have drawn attention online, although the footage alone offers no explanation for why Trump taps his thigh while walking.