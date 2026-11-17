Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested on Monday, 16 November, that recent US technology failures might provide cover for wrongdoing.

On X, she raised the possibility of deleted information, aircraft movements and money transfers without presenting evidence.

Her remarks followed a Microsoft 365 outage on 12 November and a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop on 13 November. Bank customers reported transaction delays on 16 November. Officials and companies have described separate technical problems.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Links Outages To Midterm Losses

Greene described the Microsoft failure as 'a good time to delete info'. She suggested the FAA disruption could enable people or aircraft to be moved, while bank problems might allow money to be transferred.

'Chaos keeps everyone distracted.' Greene added that the incidents began after Republicans lost the 3 November midterm elections.

Greene offered no evidence of deliberate record deletion, undisclosed aircraft movements or improper financial transfers. Nor did she establish that the outages were connected to the election result.

In a video posted on 13 November, Greene invoked Trump's 'America first' promises and questioned whether a cyberattack caused the ground stop. She also argued that Washington should prioritise domestic infrastructure rather than foreign military commitments.

First the Pentagon tells military basis to prepare for 90 days. Self-sufficiency, Trump has been nonstop war mongering for a war that America is against, and now we have an FAA full ground stop, and everyone is rightfully very concerned! pic.twitter.com/MvDNTnJFsw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2026

The FAA's preliminary findings point elsewhere. In an update published on 15 November, the agency said excessive data traffic destabilised ageing telecommunications equipment, disrupting some aircraft communications and radar feeds.

Investigators identified two potential locations, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. The agency said it had no indication of a cyberattack or malicious outside interference, although its investigation continued.

The shutdown began at approximately 3.30pm Eastern Time on 13 November. The FAA said air traffic resumed at 8.15pm, around four hours and 45 minutes later. Critical flights continued, and aircraft already airborne landed safely.

The agency recorded approximately 12,462 flight cancellations that day, although it cautioned that not all were directly caused by the ground stop.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Banks as Technical Explanations Emerge

The latest disruption affected financial transactions on Monday. Customers reported difficulties with JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Truist, and Wells Fargo, as well as delays with Zelle.

Those complaints did not establish independent system failures at each bank. JPMorgan Chase said a software bug in an internal hardware system caused transaction delays, potentially affecting payments involving other institutions.

Spokesperson Joe Evangelisti said the problem was not cyber-related. Zelle's operator said its network remained operational, although problems at participating banks could delay payments.

Greene questioned whether artificial intelligence might have played a role. Microsoft, however, identified different causes for its earlier disruption.

Now major U.S. banks are reporting technical issues and outages.



First Microsoft.

Then FAA ground stop.

Now banks.



People are asking what the hell is going on? Is it AI? — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 16, 2026

According to Microsoft's preliminary report, an undetected software bug combined with increased traffic and reduced server capacity, affecting services including Outlook and Teams. There is no verified evidence linking that failure to the FAA or banking incidents.

President Donald Trump's administration has separately requested more funding to modernise ageing air traffic control infrastructure.

Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, demanded answers about the banking disruption.

In a 16 November statement, she urged banks to disclose what went wrong, identify affected services and provide restoration timelines. Waters also called for customers harmed by the problems to be made whole.